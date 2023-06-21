 Local Body Shop Gifts Teen with Repainted Van

Consolidators

Maaco Euless of Euless, Texas, recently repainted a van to look like the Scooby Doo Mystery Machine for a local teen battling a rare nerve disorder.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
The Maaco Euless team in Euless, Texas, recently donated a surprise paint job to a local teen battling Friedreich’s ataxia, an inherited nerve disorder that has similar effects to ALS or muscular dystrophy, with a repainted Scooby Doo-themed van.

The van before receiving the Scooby Doo paint job.

Weston Groff, a 17-year-old teen living in the Euless community, has been battling this disease his entire life. One of his biggest wishes in life has been to take a trip to see the Grand Canyon, and what better way than to do so than in a Scooby Doo Mystery Machine.

“When the opportunity came to us to help make Weston’s trip even more special, we were ecstatic,” said Steven Cidlik, owner of Maaco Euless. “We were honored to work on this project and aid in giving such a deserving child a special memory.”

Groff’s family and friends have been raising money to help fund the trip for he and his family. Now, the family has a vehicle to comfortably travel the over 1,000 miles from Euless to the Grand Canyon.

“This project was special because it filled my team and I with so much pride,” Cidlik said. “Seeing the way the group jumped right in to tackle this project was incredible. I look forward to continuing our efforts in giving back to our deserving community.”

For more information about Maaco, visit Maaco.com.

