Maaco Announces Winner of Tony Martino Legendary Hall of Fame Award

At the first night of the 2023 Maaco Convention, themed “The Future of Better”, Maaco celebrated the success of the year with Maaco franchise partners, corporate team members, valued vendors, industry leaders and special guests, and honored those franchise partners who excelled in key performance categories.

As part of the event, Maaco announced the Tony Martino Legendary Hall of Fame award, which recognizes an owner that personifies Maaco’s founding values of providing quality service at a fair price. They are brand ambassadors for the business, consistently operating with excellence and always having a positive influence on both the brand and their fellow franchisees.

The recipient, Tim Wright, who is located in Farmington, Mich., was selected for the Tony Martino Legendary Hall of Fame award.

“I am so thankful to the Maaco team for presenting me with this honor,” said Wright, owner of Maaco Farmington. “I believe in providing a career path for every team member through continuous cross training and development, and I would not have gotten where I am without those incredibly hardworking individuals.”

Added Maaco President Daryl Hurst, “Congratulations to Tim for his accomplishments and his receipt of the Tony Martino Legendary Hall of Fame award. For over 10 years, Tim has served as a mentor, a brand champion and all-around operationally excellent individual, and I couldn’t be prouder to present this award to him.”

The Maaco Convention was held Nov. 7-10 at the Moon Palace the Grand luxury resort in Cancun. Nearly 400 members of the Maaco family attended from the U.S. and Canada.

For more information on Maaco, visit maaco.com.