 Maaco Convention Celebrates Top Award Winners

At the first night of the 2023 Maaco Convention, Maaco honored those franchise partners who excelled in key performance categories.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Maaco Does Mexico Convention

At the first night of the 2023 Maaco Convention, themed “The Future of Better,” Maaco celebrated the 2023 accomplishments with franchise partners, corporate team members, valued vendors, industry leaders and special guests, and honored those franchise partners who excelled in key performance categories.

The Maaco Convention opened with a “Maaco Does Mexico” party, where everyone had an opportunity to reconnect and enjoy the beautiful Cancun sunset and breeze. As part of the evening, Maaco recognized the top performers across the Maaco system, including:

  • Rookie of the Year (new unit growth): Ahmed Mahmoud, Pflugerville, Texas
  • Rookie of the Year (resale): Ali Hakim and Kaseem Bazzi, Detroit, Mich.
  • Top Sales Growth: Nick Patel, Addison, Ill.
  • MSO of the Year: Helmuth Mayer, MSO, Dallas, Texas
  • Regional Cup Central: Nick Patel, Addison, Ill.
  • Regional Cup East: Justin DePasquale, Ft. Myers, Fla.
  • Regional Cup West: Robert Reid, Mansfield, Texas
  • Regional Cup Northeast: AJ and Katie Inge, Chesapeake, Va.
  • Regional Cup Canada: Peter Flannigan, Airdrie, Alberta, Canada
  • Maaco Cup: Liesenfelds family, M1960, Burnsville, Mich.
  • Terry Taylor Award: Jake Brown, Jake Morrow and Gene Boiseau Jr., Freedom Group, MSO, Phoenix, Ariz.
  • Top Sales Second and Third: Joseph Ambuul, Colorado Springs, Colo.; Liesenfelds family, Burnsville, Minn.
  • Tony Martino Hall of Fame: Tim Wright, Farmington, Mich.

“What a great night coming together with our franchise family to celebrate our achievements in Mexico and honor the top performers across our system,” said Daryl Hurst, president of Maaco. “Our franchise partners have done an incredible job delivering excellent performance and high-quality vehicle painting and repairs. We applaud them for their success and look forward to seeing what they accomplish in the future.”

The next morning featured Maaco Beach Olympics, where franchise partners and guests had an opportunity to compete in a variety of beach and water games to raise money for Maaco charitable causes. In total, the Beach Olympics event raised upwards of $7,000 to be donated to the Maaco Charitable Fund.

Day three of the Maaco Convention featured:

  • Mainstage presentations on Maaco’s performance, operations, marketing and more from Maaco’s senior leadership team consisting of Daryl Hurst, president; Dave Gross, vice president of strategic integration; Bryan Jones, vice president of operations; Hannah Whitesides, senior vice president of revenue operations; and Madison Gates, vice president of marketing.
  • Inspiring and entertaining guest speakers including:
    • Anthony Trucks, a former NFL Athlete; American Ninja Warrior on NBC; international speaker, who is the host of the Aww Shift & Shift Starter Podcasts; author; and founder of Identity Shift coaching. By teaching audiences how to turn roadblocks and obstacles into opportunities, Trucks inspires and teaches people to unlock their full potential and achieve success and happiness.
    • John Di Domenico, actor and comedian, returned to the Maaco Convention for another rousing performance. He has been entertaining the Maaco franchise family for two decades and has had great success driving content and key messages while seamlessly integrating his celebrity and original characters as well as his unique brand of comedy into meetings and events.
  • Breakout sessions from LKQ, AsTech, CCC ONE and Imperial Supplies.

Friday, the final day of the Maaco Convention, featured the annual vendor trade show, where Maaco franchise partners had an opportunity to spend valuable time with their trusted vendors and hear about new products and services available for varying segments of their business.

The Maaco Convention, themed “The Future of Better,” was held at the Moon Palace the Grand luxury resort, located on the white, sandy beaches of Cancun. Nearly 400 members of the Maaco family attended from the U.S. and Canada.

Visit Maaco.com for more information.

