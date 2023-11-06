 Maaco Convention to be held in Cancun, Mexico

Maaco Convention to be held in Cancun, Mexico

The convention is themed “The Future of Better" and will be held Nov. 7-10 at Moon Palace the Grand luxury resort.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Maaco will host its 2023 convention Nov. 7-10 in Cancun, Mexico, gathering franchise partners, corporate team members, valued vendors, industry leaders and special guests for four days of networking, main stage presentations, a vendor trade show, breakout sessions and family activities, all kicked off by the annual Maaco awards ceremony and celebration of top franchisees.

The convention, themed “The Future of Better”, will be held at Moon Palace the Grand luxury resort. Nearly 400 members of the Maaco family are expected to attend from the U.S. and Canada.

“Our Maaco convention will provide our franchise family with a well-deserved escape where we can come together, build connections and celebrate our 2023 accomplishments,” said Daryl Hurst, president of Maaco. “Maaco is better than ever, but we’re not resting on our laurels. We’ll share our strategy to continue a profitable path forward and keep building on our strong foundation, innovating the business for today’s customers and setting the stage for our future growth.”

The convention will feature:

  • An opening night welcome party featuring the awards presentations for the Maaco MSO of the Year, Maaco Cup, Tony Martino Legendary Hall of Fame and regional cup awards
  • Mainstage presentations on Maaco’s performance, operations, marketing and more from Maaco’s senior leadership team consisting of Daryl Hurst, president; Dave Gross, vice president of strategic integration; Bryan Jones; vice president of operations; Hannah Whitesides, senior vice president of revenue operations; and Madison Gates vice president of marketing
  • Inspiring and entertaining guest speakers including: Anthony Trucks, a former NFL athlete, American Ninja Warrior on NBC, international speaker, host of the Aww Shift and Shift Starter Podcasts, author and founder of Identity Shift coaching. By teaching audiences how to turn roadblocks and obstacles into opportunities, Trucks inspires and teaches people to unlock their full potential and achieve success and happiness; and John Di Domenico, actor and comedian, who is returning to the Maaco Convention for another rousing performance. He has been entertaining corporate audiences worldwide for the last decade and has had great success driving content and key messages while seamlessly integrating his celebrity and original characters and unique brand of comedy into meetings and events.
  • Breakout sessions from LKQ, AsTech, CCC ONE and Imperial Supplies
  • Vendor trade show where Maaco franchise partners will have an opportunity to spend valuable time with their trusted vendors and hear about new products and services available for varying segments of their business

“We’re excited to join our Maaco family for a week of focused planning for our future and fun under the sun,” Hurst said. “We have a great lineup of speakers and activities, and our goal is that everyone leaves the convention re-energized and ready to succeed in 2024.”

Visit maaco.com for more information.

