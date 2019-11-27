Maaco Franchisees Assemble Donate 150 Thanksgiving Meals to Military Families

Maaco Collision Repair and Auto Painting announced that they assembled and donated 150 food baskets to make sure that local military families and veterans had the food they needed for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

During the 2019 National Convention in Boca Raton, Fla., Maaco franchisees – many of whom are veterans – partnered with Operation Homefront to create the baskets, which included Thanksgiving turkeys. Th baskets were then donated to active-duty military families and veterans in the Ft. Lauderdale area. The baskets were also filled and decorated with heartwarming messages thanking the recipients for their service and wishing them a Happy Thanksgiving.

“At our Maaco Convention, we were proud to work together with our Maaco franchisees to assemble Thanksgiving gift baskets for military families in the Ft. Lauderdale area,” said Colonel Bob Benjamin (ret.), president of Maaco. “Through the contributions of our vendor partners, our corporate team and our franchisees, we were able to contribute all of the items for these baskets and deliver them with a turkey, too, so these military families can enjoy a Thanksgiving meal together.

“It’s been an honor to serve my country for more than 30 years as a soldier and officer in the U.S. Army, and now I’m proud to lead Maaco in giving back to active-duty military members and veterans both locally and nationally. Military service organizations are near and dear to my heart, so the opportunity to support Operation Homefront is tremendous. Our goal is to raise $150,000 for Operation Homefront in 2019, and we’ve made great progress toward that with our vendor partners and our franchisees.”

Added Janet Chandler of the 81st Regional Division Family Readiness Support, “Thank you to everyone from Maaco who pitched in to help provide for our soldiers during the holidays. These beautiful Thanksgiving baskets will be going to our soldiers and their families, and we want to say thank you so much to everyone who helped to make this happen.”

Maaco is actively seeking single-unit and multi-unit franchise owners to expand the brand’s footprint. For more information about franchising opportunities, visit www.maacofranchise.com.