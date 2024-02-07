 Maaco Sings About Uh-Ohs in Playful New Campaign - BodyShop Business

Maaco Sings About Uh-Ohs in Playful New Campaign

Auto body shop reminds car owners to join the upside with launch of national campaign.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Maaco has announced the launch of its newest national advertising campaign, “Join the Upside.”

Building on the success of the 2021 “Upside of Uh-Ohs” campaign, which fueled Maaco’s best sales year ever, this latest iteration injects even more humor and personality into the brand’s iconic tagline, “Uh-Oh, Better Get Maaco,” through three original songs that lean into popular music genres that appeal to Maaco’s target in order to reinvigorate brand awareness and drive sales.

The campaign, developed by Mythic, is rooted in the brand’s reputation as the one people know to go to when life inevitably brings its dents, dings and scratches or it’s time for a fresh paint job. The commercials feature relatable characters facing everyday car mishaps who quickly discover the “Upside” thanks to Mr. Maaco along with trusted family, neighbors and passersby who’ve experienced the Upside from Maaco.

From modern country to pop punk to 90s hip hop, the lyrics were written by Mythic, and music was composed and produced by Duotone Audio Group. Each spot tells the story of an everyday Uh-Oh through a different musical genre with lyrics as the dialogue performed by the characters.

“We didn’t set out to just create commercials,” said David Olsen, executive creative director at Mythic. “We wanted to build on the musical success of the original campaign by creating memorable earworms and mini music videos, so finding the right creative collaborators was key.”

The concept attracted the attention of acclaimed director Drew Kirsch of production company Tomorrow. Known for his work with Sony, PetSmart and iconic “You Need to Calm Down” and “Lover” music videos with Taylor Swift, Kirsch brings his whimsical style and color-blocking techniques to the campaign, translating the “Upside” theme into vibrant visuals and energetic storytelling.

“This was one of the most fun campaigns I’ve ever shot,” said Kirsch. “It had all the perfect ingredients: distinct, catchy songs that you can’t get out of your head, smart humor that sells the ideas perfectly and a chance to build colorful worlds. I had a blast working with every member of the team too.”

The TV commercials will run in 15-second formats on cable networks and online streaming, and 30-second and 15-second formats on digital and social channels. The campaign will also incorporate streaming audio, print, social media and digital advertising. The 2024 Maaco national advertising campaign elements are available on the Maaco YouTube channel.

