Malco Automotive Named Official Detailing Products of The Motorsports Hall of Fame of America

Malco Products, Inc. and The Motorsports Hall of Fame of America (MSHFA) have announced that Malco Automotive Products is now titled the “Official Detailing Products of The Motorsports Hall of Fame of America.” Born out of a passion for vehicles and racing, the two organizations hope their strategic partnership will illustrate the importance of vehicle care in maintaining the legacy of motorsports.

The partnership unites professional motorsports with quality automotive and specialty cleaning products. The MSHFA is dedicated to honoring motorsports competitors and contributors from the U.S. from all racing disciplines. Categories include Open Wheel, Stock Cars, Powerboats, Drag Racing, Motorcycles, Sports Cars, Aviation, At Large and Historic.

“Malco is honored to partner with The Motorsports Hall of Fame of America,” said Seth Glauberman, president of Malco. “Malco has a longstanding history supporting motorsports dating back to the 1960s when we were the primary sponsor for drag racing legend ‘Ohio’ George Montgomery, who is an MSHFA honoree. It only made sense to expand our participation to support America’s racing legacy by providing the hall of fame with quality detailing products. We are flattered that MSHFA trusts our products to protect their show vehicles and keep them in top condition.”