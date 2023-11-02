Mazda, Mitchell Renew Collision Network Agreement

Mitchell and Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) announced that they have signed a contract renewal.

Under the terms of the contract, Mitchell will continue to serve as program administrator of the Mazda Collision Network in the U.S. The Network, launched in 2021, gives vehicle owners access to certified facilities specially equipped to deliver proper and safe Mazda repairs.

“Since introducing the Mazda Collision Network, our focus has been on providing customers with quality repair work and exceptional service,” said Rob Milne, vice president of accessory and aftersales at MNAO. “Together with Mitchell and our growing network of shops, we are helping vehicle owners return to the road safely. We are also introducing more opportunities for repairers to promote their businesses.”

The new program features put greater emphasis on consumer marketing. Following last year’s release of the Mazda Collision Network online facility locator, the vehicle manufacturer added program information to its MyMazda mobile app. The app allows Mazda owners to schedule service appointments, locate nearby dealers, access automobile manuals, request roadside assistance and stay up to date with recalls. Now it can also be used to find nearby Mazda-certified shops. Additionally, to increase network visibility, program information is in the glove box of every new car and Mazda plans to soon provide active facilities with a plaque.

Certified Mazda Collision Network shops can use Mitchell Cloud Estimating to generate damage appraisals and view integrated, category-level Mazda repair procedures. The latest OEM program enhancements also allow participating facilities to upload estimates and access Mazda repair information when using a third-party collision estimating solution.

“We truly appreciate Mazda’s confidence in our ability to effectively manage their collision network and assist their certified repair facilities in the delivery of complete, safe and timely collision repairs,” said Debbie Day, executive vice president and general manager of Mitchell’s Auto Physical Damage division.

Repairers interested in joining the Mazda Collision Network can complete their application online or learn more by joining an upcoming informational webinar.