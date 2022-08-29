 Michael Busch Memorial Scholarships Awarded
News

Michael Busch Memorial Scholarships Awarded

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The ASE Education Foundation announced that two outstanding students, Ashton Peterson of Wishek, N.D. and Daniel Zielinski of Addison, Ill., have been awarded the Michael Busch Memorial Scholarships for the upcoming school year in recognition of their outstanding academic achievement.

“Ashton and Daniel are two very worthy recipients of these prestigious scholarships,” said Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation. “Each has excelled both academically and as leaders in their schools and communities. Every year, we are honored to be able to award these scholarships in the memory of Michael Busch and we thank the University of the Aftermarket Foundation for their assistance with the administration of the scholarships.”

The Michael Busch Memorial Scholarships were created in memory of the son of a former collision shop owner and ASE board member, Jim Busch, who operated a shop in Issaquah, Wash., until his retirement. His son, Michael, was an automotive technology student who tragically lost his battle with cancer. 

“Each year, our family is honored to present these scholarships in Michael’s memory,” said Busch. “Ashton and Daniel are well-deserving of this recognition, and we wish them well as they continue their educations. Awarding the Michael Busch Scholarships is a very meaningful way for us to remember Michael by helping to provide support for the next generation of students who are pursuing careers in the collision repair industry.”

Each year, two scholarships are awarded to collision students in Michael Busch’s name. Qualified applicants should be a graduating high school senior or have graduated from high school or received a GED certificate. In addition, the applicants should be enrolled or planning to enroll as a full-time student in a two- or four-year-college or an ASE-accredited post-secondary collision repair program.

To learn more about the Michael Busch Memorial Scholarship and other scholarships offered by the University of the Aftermarket Foundation, visit AutomotiveScholarships.com.

