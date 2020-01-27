Mike Anderson to Host Webinar on Technology’s Affect on Collision Centers

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its next CIECAst webinar will feature Mike Anderson, owner and president of Collision Advice, who will present “Utilizing Technology to Thrive and Not Just Survive in 2020.” The webinar will be held on Feb. 13 at 11 a.m. CST.

The webinar will cover:

Eliminating human disruption

How AI will impact collision repair centers

Electronic quality control (QC) checklists, benefits, options

Text reminders

Updating customers utilizing technology

Following the presentation, there will be a Q and A session with Anderson. Attendees can also earn Automotive Management Institute (AMi) credit toward an industry-recognized, professional designation and specialty degree by taking a short quiz after the webinar.

Anderson is the former owner of Wagonwork Collision Centers, two highly-acclaimed shops located in Alexandria, Va. Currently, he owns and operates Collision Advice, an industry research, reference and consulting business. Anderson is a sought-after speaker, author and consultant who can discuss and teach on a wide range of topics. He spends his time traveling throughout North America instructing, serving on advisory boards and committees, and supporting the industry.

To register for the CIECAst, click here.