Introduction to the PPG Knowledge College (VIDEO)

Are Your Employees Protected from the Elements? (VIDEO)

How to identify the signs and symptoms of frostbite and hypothermia in your employees.

Shop Safety: Avoiding the Worst-Case Scenario (VIDEO)

Have you made your shop as safe as possible to avoid the worst-case scenario — the death of an employee?

News

Mike Ring of Ringbrothers to Make Appearance at NORTHEAST

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP-NJ) announced that Mike Ring of Ringbrothers will be making an appearance at the NORTHEAST Show March 18-20 at the Meadowlands Expo Center of Secaucus, N.J., courtesy of Platinum Show Sponsor BASF.

Click Here to Read More
Ringbrothers is known as one of America’s premier custom car builders. According to Mike and Jim Ring, the siblings started painting and working on car bodies “as early as 10 or 11 years old.” As adults, the brothers have built up a back catalog of crazy fast and drop-dead gorgeous cars out of their collision repair shop, which doubles as a workshop in the small town of Spring Green, Wis. Ringbrothers only produce one or two original masterpiece builds a year. The company also makes and sells billet accessories, as well as custom fiberglass and carbon fiber pieces for custom builds.

“It’s really great to have a celebrity like Mike Ring appearing at NORTHEAST,” said Dennis Cataldo, Jr., collision chairman of AASP/NJ. “It’s another great reason for people to take a break from their shops, get back out there and experience life once again.”

Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet Jonathan Goolsby of Goolsby Customs at BASF booth no. 227 during the weekend of NORTHEAST 2022.

Off the show floor, NORTHEAST 2022 features an exclusive educational slate tackling all issues from blueprinting to labor rates, ADAS and much more. This year’s class schedule offers everything shops need to survive and thrive in the ever-changing automotive repair industry. Limited seating is still available. To register, click here.

This year marks the 45th year AASP/NJ has presented NORTHEAST, which is known throughout the industry as the largest regional event of its kind. The trade show floor promises once again to deliver the industry’s latest and greatest equipment offering more than 150 companies anticipated to return to MEC.

To pre-register for free show badges and to keep up with the latest information and announcements about NORTHEAST 2022, visit aaspnjnortheast.com.

