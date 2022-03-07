Mike Ring of Ringbrothers to Make Appearance at NORTHEAST

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP-NJ) announced that Mike Ring of Ringbrothers will be making an appearance at the NORTHEAST Show March 18-20 at the Meadowlands Expo Center of Secaucus, N.J., courtesy of Platinum Show Sponsor BASF.

Ringbrothers is known as one of America’s premier custom car builders. According to Mike and Jim Ring, the siblings started painting and working on car bodies “as early as 10 or 11 years old.” As adults, the brothers have built up a back catalog of crazy fast and drop-dead gorgeous cars out of their collision repair shop, which doubles as a workshop in the small town of Spring Green, Wis. Ringbrothers only produce one or two original masterpiece builds a year. The company also makes and sells billet accessories, as well as custom fiberglass and carbon fiber pieces for custom builds.

“It’s really great to have a celebrity like Mike Ring appearing at NORTHEAST,” said Dennis Cataldo, Jr., collision chairman of AASP/NJ. “It’s another great reason for people to take a break from their shops, get back out there and experience life once again.”

Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet Jonathan Goolsby of Goolsby Customs at BASF booth no. 227 during the weekend of NORTHEAST 2022.

Off the show floor, NORTHEAST 2022 features an exclusive educational slate tackling all issues from blueprinting to labor rates, ADAS and much more. This year’s class schedule offers everything shops need to survive and thrive in the ever-changing automotive repair industry. Limited seating is still available. To register, click here.