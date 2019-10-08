Miller Announces My Miller Milestone Giveaway
Miller Electric Mfg. LLC announced it is celebrating 90 years in business with the My Miller Milestone giveaway to recognize dedicated welders. Participants will enter their name for a chance to win a personalized 90th-anniversary Miller machine and helmet for themselves – and another set for a friend. It’s the second promotion as part of the 2019 WE BUILD campaign, which honors the many ways welding makes the world a better place.
Now through Oct. 25, participants can enter the giveaway by completing an entry form at MillerWelds.com/milestone. My Miller Milestone invites them to pick two Miller machines they would like to win from a list of five possible machines – one for them and one for a friend. Participants are encouraged to share a Milestone moment or project in their welding career, but that’s not required to enter. They can choose from these Miller machines:
- Bobcat 250 EFI welder/generator
- Deltaweld 350 MIG welder
- Syncrowave 210 TIG welder
- XMT 350 FieldPro multiprocess welder
- Millermatic 255 MIG welder
The winner and friend will receive personalized machines – and will each get a personalized 90th-anniversary Digital Infinity Series welding helmet. In addition, 90 runners-up will receive an anniversary swag bag with Miller water bottle, pen, sticker and hat. The My Miller Milestone winner and runners-up will be randomly selected and announced on or after Nov. 4.
For more information on the My Miller Milestone giveaway and the 2019 WE BUILD campaign, visit MillerWelds.com/webuild.
For more information, visit MillerWelds.com or call (800) 426-455