Mitchell Diagnostics System Enhanced for FCA Secure Gateway and Turbo-Speed Scanning

Mitchell International, Inc., announced that all devices in the Mitchell Diagnostics system now support access to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ (FCA) Secure Gateway, which FCA refers to as SGW. The newest software release for the Bosch MD-200 and MD-350 devices enables users to register to access FCA vehicles via the SGW. The release also now offers turbo-speed pre- and post-repair scans, enabling full diagnostic scan completion in less than two minutes in some cases.

The Mitchell Diagnostics system was designed specifically for the collision repair industry and auto claims process. The patented system links best-in-class scan tools utilizing OEM licensed data and software with cloud-based applications to enable collision repairers to quickly and cost effectively scan vehicles and perform a variety of diagnostic repairs and ADAS system recalibrations. The product suite is delivered through partnerships between Mitchell, Bosch and Drew Technologies.

“Most all-makes or aftermarket scanning solutions cannot access FCA vehicles that are model-year 2018 and newer,” said Jack Rozint, senior vice president of APD Repair Sales for Mitchell. “Until recently, a repairer would have to utilize an OEM scan tool when repairing a new Jeep Wrangler or Dodge Ram. With this new capability, Mitchell’s MD-200 and MD-350 tools can now access the entire FCA vehicle network and perform accurate and complete scans on FCA vehicles via the SGW.”

FCA is currently the only major OEM with a secure vehicle network that restricts access to the network to only those tools and systems that are registered with FCA, and requires cloud-connected scan devices that are approved for SGW access by FCA. Mitchell expects other OEMs to follow suit. Mitchell and its partners plan to continue to work directly with OEMs to provide access for the Mitchell Diagnostics tools to OEM secure networks whenever possible.

The turbo-speed scanning enabled by Bosch dramatically reduces the time needed to complete diagnostic scans without loss of fidelity, as all modules on the network are scanned and reported.

“Time is money in this business, and we’re constantly looking for tools and systems that help us deliver a proper and safe repair more efficiently,” said Charlie Drake, COO of Classic Collision, a 34-location multi-store operation. “With the new software update, we’re able to scan vehicles accurately in a fraction of the time that it’s taken previously – and we can scan FCA SGW vehicles without the added time and transaction fees required with the OEM scanning solutions.”