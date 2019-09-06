Mitchell Introduces Mitchell Cloud Glass

Mitchell announced it has merged its glass claims, repair and replacement solutions into the Mitchell cloud platform to create Mitchell Cloud Glass. Mitchell states that this product ushers in a new point-of-sale glass solution for repair and replacement facilities while modernizing Mitchell’s claims platform for carriers.

Mitchell’s new point-of-sale solution, designed as a replacement for the Mitchell GlassMate solution, greatly enhances cross-functional capabilities within Mitchell’s cloud-based products. Mitchell Cloud Glass is designed to create long-term benefits for its clients through the Mitchell cloud platform’s ability to leverage data and strategic resources within Mitchell.

“Mitchell is excited to offer the glass market our newest solution, leveraging our advanced cloud platform,” said Mike Lawlor, vice president of Strategy and Strategic Partnerships at Mitchell International. “We are continuing to build on our history as a market leader and innovator. This new offering is the culmination of our years of experience and allows us to deliver tools and solutions that are designed to offer extraordinary value and functionality for our customers.

“By centralizing these products, we will be able to provide a more cohesive user experience and seamlessly utilize resources across our ecosystem, while delivering the next generation of glass-related solutions. Given today’s windshield-based ADAS systems and constantly evolving vehicle complexity, our new offering is again focused on the proper and safe repair of vehicles.”

Mitchell Cloud Glass will link to relevant repair procedures, including available information regarding calibration. The solution will be available by December 2019. It will be both introduced and demonstrated at Auto Glass Week 2019 Sept. 4-6 in Indianapolis, Ind.