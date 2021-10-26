Mitchell Named Official Technology Provider of Vale PDR Tech Certification Program

Mitchell announced that PDR Testing and Certification, LLC has selected it as the exclusive diagnostics supplier for the Vale PDR Technician Certification Program. Technicians will now be able to use Mitchell’s MD-500 all-in-one solution for vehicle diagnostic scanning, calibrating and estimating.

As vehicle complexity increases, diagnostics has become critical to proper, safe repair. Recognizing its importance and the need to train, test and certify nearly 30,000 PDR technicians nationwide on scanning and calibration, Vale recently made diagnostics a core addition to its PDR Technician Certification Program. Mitchell’s MD-500 – which leverages Bosch’s best-in-class vehicle coverage and hardware – will help technicians quickly and accurately assess damage, complete an appraisal and perform the necessary repair work. “Mitchell looks forward to supporting PDR Testing and Certification and the next-generation of Vale-certified PDR technicians,” said Jack Rozint, vice president of repair sales at Mitchell. “Our solutions are already helping collision repairers and glass installers safely and efficiently return vehicles to the road. Through our collaboration with PDR Testing and Certification, we can extend our reach and support for proper and safe PDR repairs.”

In addition to naming Mitchell as its exclusive diagnostics provider, PDR Testing and Certification also endorsed two other Mitchell solutions for use by Vale-certified PDR technicians: Mitchell Cloud Estimating with its integrated repair procedures and Mitchell TechAdvisor, which features OEM repair and reference information spanning nearly 30 years. “Mitchell’s collision repair expertise and industry-leading technology solutions will better prepare our technicians to deliver proper and safe PDR,” said Anita Dill, president of PDR Testing and Certification, LLC. “Together, we look forward to improving the rigors of our program and the training of tomorrow’s technicians. We also want to provide the public with safe PDR repairs and, with Mitchell’s MD-500, we are confident that our Vale-certified PDR technicians will provide the national standard for the PDR industry.”

