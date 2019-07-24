Mitchell Partners with Drew Technologies for OEM Scanning and Remote Diagnostic Support

Mitchell announced it has partnered with Drew Technologies, an Opus IVS Company, to deliver Drew Technologies’ scanning and diagnostic technology and services via the Mitchell Diagnostics system. The enhancements offer vehicle scanning and diagnostic services based on each OEM’s factory diagnostic systems and software, as well as available technical assistance from OEM-trained master technicians.

Mitchell Diagnostics is the first comprehensive automotive diagnostic system designed specifically for the collision repair and automotive claims processes. The partnership links the technologies of the two companies to include coverage to nearly all vehicles in the U.S. This is particularly notable as vehicle complexity and repair is increasingly challenging, as more than half of all new vehicles delivered today include advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

The new enhancements extend the capabilities available with Mitchell Diagnostics for collision repairers as a single package that delivers a complete solution to meet nearly all scanning and diagnostic repair needs. They allow repairers to better optimize production throughput while also assisting carriers to control claims costs. The Drew Technologies partnership adds to Mitchell Diagnostics’ existing all-makes scanning capabilities using Bosch Technologies to give Mitchell Diagnostics’ customers unparalleled capabilities including:

OEM scanning on demand for major OEMs

J-2534 reprogramming

Dynamic ADAS recalibrations

On-demand, remote technical assistance from OEM-trained master technicians

Patented documentation and workflow process

An all-inclusive record of the scans/diagnostics performed on the vehicle when associated with a claim

“Drew has a well-earned reputation as an industry leader in OEM diagnostics,” said Debbie Day, executive vice president and general manager of Mitchell. “Mitchell’s Freedom platform was designed to deliver the industry an open set of solutions linked with best-in-class partners. The new Drew Technologies partnership gives our customers a complete suite of diagnostic solutions and is a great example of our core value of partnering well – in this case, to enable collision repairers with the most fully-featured solution on the market – and continues Mitchell’s support of proper and safe repairs.”

Added Drew Technologies President Brian Herron, “We are pleased to partner with Mitchell, a leader in the collision and auto claims technology space and a company that has been an innovation leader in diagnostics for collision repairers, to leverage our latest technology into a Mitchell offering. We look forward to working together to further our work in providing collision repair shops with the most advanced diagnostics capabilities, helping them to more efficiently and accurately complete diagnostic scans, repairs and reprogramming in-house.”

When scanning GM vehicles. the new Mitchell MD-OEM diagnostic product uses GM’s proprietary GDS-2 software on the device directly at the vehicle’s location, as is required for use in the GM Collision Repair Network. Scanning and diagnostic services are available for other OEMs, in each case using the OE’s factory diagnostic system and software. MD-OEM is available as a stand-alone service or can be bundled with the MD-200 and MD-350 diagnostic tools currently offered from Mitchell Diagnostics. Details can be found at www.mitchell.com/diagnostics.