MSO Symposium Announces Darrell Amberson as 2019 Event Moderator

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) and its board of directors have announced that Darrell Amberson of LaMettry’s Collision Center will be moderating the 2019 MSO Symposium Nov. 4 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Darrell Amberson has been an attendee of the event since its inception in 2011, and he was an ASA board member when Ron Nagy and other industry peers first dreamed of the event.

“The MSO Symposium is an event like no other,” said Amberson. “It is exceedingly informative with industry data, particularly as it pertains to MSOs. It’s a rare opportunity to learn from some of the largest repairers and further understand what they have done to navigate the challenges we experience. Every year, it provides guidance as to how I should direct my employees and our organization.”

This year’s MSO Symposium in Las Vegas encompasses networking opportunities and a dynamic and interactive agenda set to assist large and growing repair facilities with their business’ efficiency and productivity. Some of the sessions include a deeper dive into:

Increased use of technology as it relates to FNOL

The future of DRP and OEM certification programs

Ride sharing expansion

Photo estimating and the changing demands of the vehicle owner

The evolution of dealership MSOs

“I look forward to participating as moderator of the 8th annual MSO Symposium and joining my peers in this ultimate peer learning experience,” said Amberson. “Gaining access to industry trends, hearing what other MSOs are doing and understanding where and how our customers’ experience is being impacted is vital. I don’t know where else you can get that kind of information.”

Last year’s event represented more than 4,000 collision repair facilities with total annual revenue exceeding $7 billion.

The program continues to evolve, including a move several years ago that expanded the list of companies and individuals who could attend. This inclusion of insurers, OEMs and large independent repair facilities has proven to be visionary for the event and the industry.

Those interested in registering for the 2019 event should be advised that attendance is limited and you must qualify to attend. Qualification standards are met by insurers, OEMs, multi-shop operators and single-location repair facilities with revenue exceeding $3 million in annual sales. The only exception is the limited number of sponsors that help underwrite the event. For more information, visit msosymposium.com.

For questions about registration, or if you are looking for sponsorship information, contact Jennie Lenk at [email protected] or Brian Nessen at [email protected].

