News
MSO Symposium Conference Agenda Released
The MSO Symposium, an exclusive one-day conference created by and for multi-shop owners and operators, will be held in Las Vegas on Mobday, Oct. 31 before SEMA/AAPEX. Developed by the Automotive Service Association (ASA) and the MSO Symposium advisory board, the conference includes unique programs with insight on a diverse set of topics top-of-mind to the leadership of the industry’s most influential collision repair operators in North America and beyond.
The event begins at 9:30 a.m. PDT with a light breakfast, networking and vendor displays. Three additional networking opportunities for attendees during this event include a formal luncheon sponsored by Berkeley Capital Advisors, a refreshment break sponsored by Axalta Coating Systems and an exclusive industry reception sponsored by Repairify from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m.
Below is an overview of the MSO Symposium’s 2022 conference timeline and agenda:
Monday, Oct. 31, 2022
9:30-10:30 a.m. – Networking Breakfast, Sponsor Showcase
10:30-10:45 a.m. – Welcome and Introductions
10:45-11:45 a.m. – Industry Macro & Micro Trends with Vincent Romans & CCC Intelligent Solutions
11:45-12:30 p.m. – Panel discussion: Inclusion and Diversity
12:30-1:30 p.m. – Formal Luncheon
1:30-2:15 p.m. – Panel discussion: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) & Why it Matters
2:15-3:00 p.m. – Economic Trends
3:00-3:30 p.m. – Labor Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities
3:30-4:00 p.m. – Networking Break
4:00-4:30 p.m. – Electric Vehicles
4:30-5:15 p.m. – Artificial Intelligence and New Technology
5:15-6:30 p.m. – Industry Reception
Those interested in registering for the 2022 event are advised that attendance is limited and one must qualify to attend. Those invited to attend include multi-shop operators of all sizes, insurers, OEMs and single-location repair facilities with revenue exceeding $3 million in annual sales.
Savings with the early bird registration rate is available until Friday, Sept. 16. To begin the registration application process, visit msosymposium.com/register.