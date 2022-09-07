 MSO Symposium Conference Agenda Released
News

MSO Symposium Conference Agenda Released

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The MSO Symposium, an exclusive one-day conference created by and for multi-shop owners and operators, will be held in Las Vegas on Mobday, Oct. 31 before SEMA/AAPEX. Developed by the Automotive Service Association (ASA) and the MSO Symposium advisory board, the conference includes unique programs with insight on a diverse set of topics top-of-mind to the leadership of the industry’s most influential collision repair operators in North America and beyond.

Click Here to Read More
The event begins at 9:30 a.m. PDT with a light breakfast, networking and vendor displays. Three additional networking opportunities for attendees during this event include a formal luncheon sponsored by Berkeley Capital Advisors, a refreshment break sponsored by Axalta Coating Systems and an exclusive industry reception sponsored by Repairify from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m.

Below is an overview of the MSO Symposium’s 2022 conference timeline and agenda:

Monday, Oct. 31, 2022

9:30-10:30 a.m. – Networking Breakfast, Sponsor Showcase

10:30-10:45 a.m. – Welcome and Introductions

10:45-11:45 a.m. – Industry Macro & Micro Trends with Vincent Romans & CCC Intelligent Solutions

11:45-12:30 p.m. – Panel discussion: Inclusion and Diversity

12:30-1:30 p.m. – Formal Luncheon

1:30-2:15 p.m. – Panel discussion: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) & Why it Matters

2:15-3:00 p.m. – Economic Trends

3:00-3:30 p.m. – Labor Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities

3:30-4:00 p.m. – Networking Break

4:00-4:30 p.m. – Electric Vehicles

4:30-5:15 p.m. – Artificial Intelligence and New Technology

5:15-6:30 p.m. – Industry Reception

Those interested in registering for the 2022 event are advised that attendance is limited and one must qualify to attend. Those invited to attend include multi-shop operators of all sizes, insurers, OEMs and single-location repair facilities with revenue exceeding $3 million in annual sales.

Savings with the early bird registration rate is available until Friday, Sept. 16. To begin the registration application process, visit msosymposium.com/register.

