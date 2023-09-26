MSO Symposium Releases 2023 Conference Agenda

The MSO Symposium, an exclusive one-day conference created by and for multi-shop owners and operators and their industry partners, will be held in Las Vegas Oct. 30 right before SEMA/AAPEX Industry Week. This annual program provides insight on critical topics to the leaders and executives of the industry’s most influential collision repair operators in North America and beyond.

The program begins at 9 a.m. PDT with a welcome breakfast and networking hour, sponsored by Original One Parts. This sets the stage for the symposium and provides attendees the chance to catch up with colleagues from around the industry and discuss opportunities with the vendors supporting the industry’s largest collision operations.

In addition to an agenda featuring successful MSO executives, Amazon and economy experts, three additional networking opportunities are set aside during the event: a formal luncheon sponsored by PPG, a refreshment break sponsored by Axalta Coating Systems and an exclusive industry reception from 5:15-7 p.m. sponsored by Sherwin-Williams.

Below is an overview of the 2023 MSO Symposium timeline, agenda and participating companies:

Monday, Oct. 30, 2023

9-10 a.m. – Welcome Networking Hour & Breakfast

10-10:15 a.m. – Introductions and Overview, Crash Champions

10:15-10:45 a.m. – Trends and Metrics Impacting the Repair Facility Market, CCC Intelligent Solutions

10:45–11:15 a.m. – Consolidation 2023: The Big Consolidators and the Fast Track MSOs Chasing Them, Focus Advisors

11:15-11:45 a.m. – Private Equity and Consolidation Trends Across the Collision Landscape, Stifel Nicolaus Investment Banking

11:45–12:30 p.m. – Broken Narratives and Busted Bumpers: 2024 Outlook for the Auto Repair Market, Beacon Economics

12:30-1:45 p.m. – Formal Luncheon

1:45-2:30 p.m. – Panel Discussion: After the First Location – Challenges and Opportunities in Growing an MSO, Collision Advice | Collision Leaders | Eustis Body Shop | Martin’s Body Shop | Midwest ADAS

2:30-3:00 p.m. – Beyond Consolidation, Jeffries LLC

3:00-3:45 p.m. – Networking Break

3:45-4:30 p.m. – Panel Discussion: Evolving Scanning & Calibration Business Models, Caliber Collision | Gerber Collision & Glass | LaMettry’s Collision

4:30-5:15 p.m. – The Next Big Thing, Amazon Web Services

5:15-7 p.m. – Industry Reception

For more information, visit msosymposium.com/agenda or contact Jennie Lepore at [email protected] or Brian Nessen at [email protected].

To begin the online application process, visit msosymposium.com/register.

Those interested in registering should be advised that attendance is limited to those who qualify to attend. This includes multi-shop operators of all sizes, insurers, OEMs and single-location repair facilities with revenue exceeding $3 million in annual sales. Limited attendance by equipment or service providers is still available.

