 Myrtle Beach First Responders Learn New Skills Through NABC FREE Program
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Myrtle Beach First Responders Learn New Skills Through NABC FREE Program

on

Auto Glass Now Opens Two New Locations

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week

on

Consolidator Report
Advertisement
Auto Pros on the Road Visit A&M Auto Service

Creating a Succession Plan

How do I transition my business? Do my kids take it over? Do I sell it? What is my business worth?

Modern Vehicle Construction

Jason Stahl discusses the variety of advanced materials vehicles are made from today and the reasons for this.

MORE POST

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

Trending Now

Consolidators: Auto Glass Now Opens Two New Locations

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

News: Consolidator Report

News: New Products of the Week

Current Issues

June 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Myrtle Beach First Responders Learn New Skills Through NABC FREE Program

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

More than 20 first responders from Myrtle Beach Fire Departments and surrounding areas gathered recently for a hands-on demonstration of the latest techniques in emergency vehicle extrication, preparing them to provide the best response for car accident victims in Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas — all thanks to the National Auto Body Council (NABC) First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) program, CARSTAR Myrtle Beach, USAA Insurance and Genesis Rescue Systems.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Myrtle Beach first responders learned new extrication techniques on late-model vehicles at the NABC F.R.E.E. event.

When drivers in Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas have an accident, they rely on the community’s first responders to be there to help them to safety. And when they’re driving a late-model vehicle with numerous airbags, advanced technology or electric/hybrid engines, the rescue can be more challenging.

The NABC F.R.E.E. program helps first responders stay abreast of the rapid changes in vehicle design, including high-strength steel, airbags, advanced restraint systems and onboard technology. Alternative fuel systems found in electric and hybrid vehicles present new challenges for first responders on the accident scene.

Advertisement

CARSTAR Myrtle Beach hosted first responders from Myrtle Beach Fire Departments and surrounding areas at the NABC F.R.E.E. instruction program to help ensure Myrtle Beach drivers have the best prepared response in case of an accident.

“USAA and NABC have given first responders amazing training they will only get in the field under pressure to save lives,” said Ken Depper, owner of CARSTAR Myrtle Beach. “This training will give first responders the tools to save lives on the front lines.”

USAA Insurance provided the vehicles, and Genesis Rescue Systems supplied the classroom education and extrication demonstration.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: Service King Unveils First-Ever LEED-Certified Facility in San Antonio

News: New IIHS Study Says Speeding, Risky Driving Now the New Normal

News: UVeye Partners with GM to Expand Technology to Global Dealerships

News: NABC Gifts Recycled Rides to Three Deserving Dallas Residents

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business