Myrtle Beach First Responders Learn New Skills Through NABC FREE Program
More than 20 first responders from Myrtle Beach Fire Departments and surrounding areas gathered recently for a hands-on demonstration of the latest techniques in emergency vehicle extrication, preparing them to provide the best response for car accident victims in Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas — all thanks to the National Auto Body Council (NABC) First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) program, CARSTAR Myrtle Beach, USAA Insurance and Genesis Rescue Systems.
When drivers in Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas have an accident, they rely on the community’s first responders to be there to help them to safety. And when they’re driving a late-model vehicle with numerous airbags, advanced technology or electric/hybrid engines, the rescue can be more challenging.
The NABC F.R.E.E. program helps first responders stay abreast of the rapid changes in vehicle design, including high-strength steel, airbags, advanced restraint systems and onboard technology. Alternative fuel systems found in electric and hybrid vehicles present new challenges for first responders on the accident scene.
CARSTAR Myrtle Beach hosted first responders from Myrtle Beach Fire Departments and surrounding areas at the NABC F.R.E.E. instruction program to help ensure Myrtle Beach drivers have the best prepared response in case of an accident.
“USAA and NABC have given first responders amazing training they will only get in the field under pressure to save lives,” said Ken Depper, owner of CARSTAR Myrtle Beach. “This training will give first responders the tools to save lives on the front lines.”
USAA Insurance provided the vehicles, and Genesis Rescue Systems supplied the classroom education and extrication demonstration.