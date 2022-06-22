Myrtle Beach First Responders Learn New Skills Through NABC FREE Program

More than 20 first responders from Myrtle Beach Fire Departments and surrounding areas gathered recently for a hands-on demonstration of the latest techniques in emergency vehicle extrication, preparing them to provide the best response for car accident victims in Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas — all thanks to the National Auto Body Council (NABC) First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) program, CARSTAR Myrtle Beach, USAA Insurance and Genesis Rescue Systems.

Myrtle Beach first responders learned new extrication techniques on late-model vehicles at the NABC F.R.E.E. event. When drivers in Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas have an accident, they rely on the community’s first responders to be there to help them to safety. And when they’re driving a late-model vehicle with numerous airbags, advanced technology or electric/hybrid engines, the rescue can be more challenging. The NABC F.R.E.E. program helps first responders stay abreast of the rapid changes in vehicle design, including high-strength steel, airbags, advanced restraint systems and onboard technology. Alternative fuel systems found in electric and hybrid vehicles present new challenges for first responders on the accident scene.

