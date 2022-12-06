 N.H. Body Shop Owner Bests State Farm in High Court
N.H. Body Shop Owner Bests State Farm in High Court

Last Chance for Collision Repairers to Grade Insurers

FMSI Acquires Edelmann Brass and Brake Assets

VIVE Collision Kicks Off Toys for Tots Toy Drive
News

N.H. Body Shop Owner Bests State Farm in High Court

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Insurance Journal recently reported that the New Hampshire Supreme Court ruled that an “anti-assignment clause” in an auto insurance policy applies only to pre-loss assignments, allowing Keene Auto Body Owner Steve Piispanen to pursue a small claims action against the insurer.

Click Here to Read More
A customer brought his vehicle into Piispanen’s shop for repairs but then assigned his right to pursue a claim against State Farm after the insurer refused to pay the full amount that Piispanen said was necessary to repair the vehicle.

To read the full story in the Insurance Journal, click here.

In this article:
