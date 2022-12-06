N.H. Body Shop Owner Bests State Farm in High Court

The Insurance Journal recently reported that the New Hampshire Supreme Court ruled that an “anti-assignment clause” in an auto insurance policy applies only to pre-loss assignments, allowing Keene Auto Body Owner Steve Piispanen to pursue a small claims action against the insurer.

A customer brought his vehicle into Piispanen’s shop for repairs but then assigned his right to pursue a claim against State Farm after the insurer refused to pay the full amount that Piispanen said was necessary to repair the vehicle.

