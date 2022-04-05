NABC Announces Farmers as Recipient of President’s Award

Click Here to Read More

Tim Murray, head of Auto Claims for Farmers Insurance

The NABC President’s Award is designed to honor the NABC member company that supports the vision of the NABC through donation of their time and resources. The Farmers Insurance nomination received overwhelming support from the NABC board based on Farmers’ strong commitment to the NABC. Throughout 2021, Farmers Insurance assisted with the gifting of nearly 30 NABC Recycled Rides vehicles as well as provided their staff with the time and resources to act as chairman of the NABC fundraising committee and support NABC activities.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by the National Auto Body Council for our efforts to help give back and make a difference in the lives of NABC Recycled Rides recipients across the country,” said Tim Murray, head of Auto Claims for Farmers Insurance. “Farmers has a proud tradition of community engagement and volunteerism, which is reflected in the hard work, dedication and passion for service Farmers team members demonstrate in their communities every day. I’d like to thank the many people at Farmers who have dedicated their time and talent to help make our participation in the NABC Recycled Rides program, and this award, possible.”