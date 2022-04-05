News: NABC Announces Farmers as Recipient of President’s Award
The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced that it has awarded Farmers Insurance with the NABC President’s Award, which was voted on by NABC board members.
The NABC President’s Award is designed to honor the NABC member company that supports the vision of the NABC through donation of their time and resources. The Farmers Insurance nomination received overwhelming support from the NABC board based on Farmers’ strong commitment to the NABC. Throughout 2021, Farmers Insurance assisted with the gifting of nearly 30 NABC Recycled Rides vehicles as well as provided their staff with the time and resources to act as chairman of the NABC fundraising committee and support NABC activities.
“It’s an honor to be recognized by the National Auto Body Council for our efforts to help give back and make a difference in the lives of NABC Recycled Rides recipients across the country,” said Tim Murray, head of Auto Claims for Farmers Insurance. “Farmers has a proud tradition of community engagement and volunteerism, which is reflected in the hard work, dedication and passion for service Farmers team members demonstrate in their communities every day. I’d like to thank the many people at Farmers who have dedicated their time and talent to help make our participation in the NABC Recycled Rides program, and this award, possible.”
Added NABC Board of Directors Chairman and Allstate Claims Director Clint Marlow, “Thank you, thank you, thank you. Despite the impacts of COVID-19 and other challenges, Farmers Insurance continued its work with the NABC and its community programs. Rather than scaling back, Farmers Insurance did the complete opposite by significantly increasing its activity. Farmers has stepped up and stood out as one of the NABC’s most engaged members.”
In addition to presenting Farmers with the NABC President’s Award, the NABC will make contributions to two organizations in the recipient’s honor — one selected by NABC and one by Farmers.
Nominations for the 2022 awards will open in spring 2022. For more information, contact NABC Awards Committee Co-Chairs Kevin Creegan or Debbie Teter at [email protected].