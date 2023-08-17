NABC Announces Inaugural Fundraising Gala

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) has announced the inaugural NABC gala themed, “Ignite the Night”, and scheduled for Feb. 28-29, 2024 at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort in Orlando, Fla.

The gala will celebrate the collective accomplishments of NABC members, honor the NABC President’s Award recipient and raise funds to continue serving veterans, military members, families in need and first responders in communities across the country.

The collaborative membership of the NABC has gifted more than 3,200 vehicles, provided extrication opportunities for more than 5,500 first responders and helped educate students and adult drivers in communities around the country through Recycled Rides, First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) and the Drive Out Distraction program. But demand continues to grow to meet the needs for reliable transportation and first responder education through the U.S., and the NABC and its members are committed to serving these growing needs.

The event schedule includes:

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, 7 p.m.

Welcome reception

Cocktails, appetizers and fireworks show

Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024

NABC Recycled Rides presentation – 2 p.m.

Cocktail reception – 5:30 p.m.

Gala – 7 p.m.

Guests will have an opportunity to enjoy a fun-filled trip to sunny Orlando for golf, poolside events and family activities, along with networking, camaraderie and, most importantly, supporting a great cause.

“We are excited to host the inaugural NABC Gala for our members and our industry and look forward to seeing everyone in Orlando for what will be a spectacular event,” said Scott Sampley, chairman of the NABC. “We have tremendous opportunities with our NABC members to serve even more people across the country, from families, veterans and military members in need to our first responders rescuing accident victims.”

“Our inaugural NABC Gala will not only celebrate our accomplishments together serving these audiences, it will fuel our expanded services for these communities. Together we are changing and saving lives every day.”

Details on the full agenda, guest activities and registration information will be available soon. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information about the gala, contact Debby Robinson at (312) 505.4336 or [email protected].