NABC Announces Inaugural Gala Fundraiser

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced that registration is now open for the Inaugural NABC Gala Presented by Caliber with theme of “Ignite the Night” and scheduled for Feb. 28-29, 2024 at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort in Orlando, Fla.

The gala will celebrate the collective accomplishments of NABC members, honor the NABC President’s Award recipient and raise funds to continue serving veterans, military members, families in need and first responders in communities across the country. The event will feature an opening-night fireworks show, and Jamestown Revival will perform live the next night at the gala reception.

“Caliber is extremely proud to roll up our sleeves and join our longstanding partner, NABC, and the collaborative work that aligns with our purpose of ‘Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life’ for military families, first responders and others in need,” said Shirin Hezar, strategic accounts director for Caliber and current NABC board member. “We’re honored to serve as the presenting sponsor for the inaugural NABC gala to bring awareness to and raise donations to support this great organization and their positive impact on communities nationwide.”

The event schedule is as follows

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 – 7 p.m. EST

Welcome Reception

Cocktails, Appetizers & Fireworks Show

Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024

NABC Recycled Rides presentation – 2 p.m. EST

Cocktail reception – 5:30 p.m. EST

Gala – 7 p.m. EST

Live performance by Jamestown Revival – 8:15 p.m. EST

Guests will have an opportunity to enjoy a fun-filled trip to sunny Orlando for golf, poolside events and family activities, along with networking, camaraderie and, most importantly, supporting a great cause.

“We are excited to host the Inaugural NABC Gala Presented by Caliber for our members and our industry and look forward to seeing everyone in Orlando for what will be a spectacular event,” said Scott Sampley, chairman of the NABC. “We have tremendous opportunities with our NABC members to serve even more people across the country, from families, veterans and military members in need to our first responders rescuing accident victims. Our inaugural NABC Gala will not only celebrate our accomplishments together serving these audiences, it will fuel our expanded services for these communities. Together, we are changing and saving lives every day.”

For details on the full agenda, guest activities and registration information, click here. Sponsorship opportunities are available here.