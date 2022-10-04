 NABC Announces Search for Executive Director
NABC Announces Search for Executive Director



News

NABC Announces Search for Executive Director

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced that it has begun searching for a new executive director to lead the organization. The NABC board is comprised of collision repair industry companies and individuals representing the industry’s thought leaders.



The search follows the resignation of Bill Garoutte, president and CEO of the NABC, who will step down at the end of 2022 after serving in that role for the past five years. He previously served on the board of the NABC from 2006 to 2011.

In the newly crafted executive director position, the organization leader will be responsible for guiding the development and implementation of community-based initiatives that exemplify the professionalism and integrity of the collision repair industry. Job requirements and specific responsibilities include:

  • membership growth and support
  • shepherding industry relations and events
  • leading NABC board meetings and event logistics
  • strategic support and thought leadership for the NABC committees
  • administration of daily NABC activities
  • budget planning and management

The NABC executive director position will be supported by an administrative role.



“We welcome candidates who are passionate about giving back to communities and those in need to join our mission to serve the collision repair industry,” said Clint Marlow, chairman of the NABC board of directors. “We thank Bill for his guidance and leadership over the years and wish him well in the future. He has set the stage for future success of the NABC as we look for the next leader for this organization.”

Candidates for the NABC executive director and administrative associate position may submit their resume at [email protected]. The job description is available here.


