NABC Announces Search for Executive Director

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced that it has begun searching for a new executive director to lead the organization. The NABC board is comprised of collision repair industry companies and individuals representing the industry’s thought leaders.

The search follows the resignation of Bill Garoutte, president and CEO of the NABC, who will step down at the end of 2022 after serving in that role for the past five years. He previously served on the board of the NABC from 2006 to 2011.

In the newly crafted executive director position, the organization leader will be responsible for guiding the development and implementation of community-based initiatives that exemplify the professionalism and integrity of the collision repair industry. Job requirements and specific responsibilities include:

membership growth and support

shepherding industry relations and events

leading NABC board meetings and event logistics

strategic support and thought leadership for the NABC committees

administration of daily NABC activities

budget planning and management

The NABC executive director position will be supported by an administrative role.