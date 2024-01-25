 NABC Announces Winners of Golf Fundraiser

The National Auto Body Council announced the winners of the sold-out NABC Palm Springs Changing and Saving Lives Golf Fundraiser.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced the winners of the sold-out NABC Palm Springs Changing and Saving Lives Golf Fundraiser Presented by Hertz held Jan.16, 2024 at the Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort in Palm Springs, Calif.

More than 150 players, sponsors and industry members gathered for the tournament to kick off 2024 for the collision repair industry. NABC Day featured a NABC Recycled Rides presentation to four Palm Springs families — including three veterans and a single mother — the golf fundraiser and NABC Day member reception.

For the first time, the golf fundraiser was held at the Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort, a Pete Dye course. The winners were:

  • 1st place — Todd Highsmith, Dave Mollner, Robert Rucho and Leonard Lassik with a score of 51 (-19)
  • 2nd place — Chris Chase, Bob Cornelius, Steve Widen and Alan Kirkpatrick with a score of 52 (-18)
  • 3rd place — Joe Flowers, David Anderson, Juan Escalera and Scott Jensen with a score of 53 (-17)
  • Closest to the pin honors went to Rob Riley, Alexandra Carney, Mike Harris, John Fernandez and Sandy Panduro.
  • Long drive honors went to Robert Rucho and Keith Egan

“Congratulations to our winners and thank you to all of our players and sponsors for supporting today’s event,” said Scott Sampley, chairman of the NABC. “The real winners are those who we support through our programs — the families in need, military members, veterans and first responders. We’re honored to be able to give back to them and their communities through the collective work of the collision industry.”

For more information about the NABC, visit NationalautoBodyCouncil.org.

