NABC Board of Directors Nominations Now Open

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced that nominations are now open for the NABC Board of Directions election.

The NABC Board is comprised of collision repair industry companies and individuals representing the industry’s thought leaders. These volunteer board members donate their time and expertise to lead the NABC and serve industry members. 

The election of the NABC Board of Directors is governed by the NABC Bylaws below. Complete bylaws and policies are available for download here. 

The available NABC Board of Director positions include seven board seats. NABC Board of Directors nominations are due September 2, 2023, 60 days prior to the NABC annual meeting and board elections on Nov. 2, 2023, currently scheduled to be held at the 2023 SEMA Show in Las Vegas and virtually for those unable to attend. 

Criteria for board nomination include:

  • The nominee must be an existing NABC® member in good standing as of September 2, 2023
  • Nominees whose membership is through a collision repair affiliate group such as Certified Collision Group, 1Collision or Collision Advice Spartan; a collision repair network; MSO or corporate member AND are not the designated voting member for the organization must have a Patron membership to be eligible for nomination
  • The nominee must be nominated by three current NABC® membersThe nomination must include a photo and bio of the nominated individual 

The NABC Board of Directors nomination form is available here.

If you’re interested in running for the NABC Board of Directors and have questions about the criteria and process, contact Executive Director Debby Robinson at [email protected]  or (312) 505-4336. 

