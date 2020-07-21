NABC Cancels St. Louis Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced it has canceled its St. Louis Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser that was set to take place Sept. 14 at Boone Valley Golf Club. The NABC also canceled its in-person board meeting on Sept. 15, and will hold a virtual closed board meeting in September instead.

NABC stated that its decision was based on the fact that many of its members continue to face travel restriction as well as state and local rules and quarantines.

“We hope that we will soon return to our new normal daily lives and resume serving our members, partners and communities,” the NABC said in a statement. “We plan to host an event at Boone Valley in St. Louis in 2021.

The rest of the statement reads as follows:

“Through the NABC Recycled Rides program, we have three vehicles for the St. Louis event date that will be presented this fall. Thank you to our vehicle donors GEICO and Farmers Insurance, and our collision repair partners Car Craft Auto Body, CARSTAR Wentzille and Schaefer Auto Body, for all of your contributions on this NABC Recycled Rides presentation to three deserving veterans. We are working to determine dates for presenting these vehicles to these individuals and their families.

“If you have already signed to up to play or sponsor this event, please advise if you would like to apply that payment toward a future event, contribute as a donation to our community initiatives or have us send you a refund.