NABC Continues to Seek Nominations for 2023 NABC Awards

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) is continuing to seek nominations for its 2023 awards, the NABC Changing and Saving Lives Award and the NABC President’s Award. These awards formally recognize individuals and companies for their leadership and commitment to improving the collision repair industry.

The NABC President’s Award is designed to honor an NABC member company that supports the vision of the NABC through donation of their time and resources. Companies will be nominated by the NABC Board of Directors, and members at all levels of NABC membership are eligible. The winner will be named later this year and recognized on the lifetime traveling trophy. In addition, the NABC will make contributions to a philanthropic organization in the recipient’s honor.

The NABC Changing and Saving Lives Award recognizes the individual in the collision repair industry who has delivered exemplary service in the NABC mission of “Changing and Saving Lives Every Day”, far beyond their role in the industry. Individuals may be nominated by a member of the NABC Board of Directors or by the public. This award will be presented this fall, and the recipient will receive an engraved trophy to signify their accomplishments. In addition, the NABC will make a contribution to a charitable organization in the recipient’s name.

“As our organization has grown and evolved, so has our awards program to recognize the industry’s leaders,” said Debby Robinson, executive director of the NABC. “We were honored to present the 2022 NABC President’s Award to Enterprise and the NABC Changing and Saving Lives Award to Michael Quinn, and look forward to seeing the deserving nominees for this year’s awards.”

Deserving individuals may be nominated for the NABC Changing and Saving Lives award by a member of the NABC Board of Directors or by the public. The nominee should demonstrate the following criteria:

Enthusiasm for giving back to the community

Viewed as someone who enriches their community

Partnership or tie with local community

Willingness to volunteer

Commitment to helping others

Exemplifies the integrity and professionalism of collision industry professionals

Went above and beyond during a time of crisis or peril to provide support and assistance

Nominations opened on May 28, 2023 and will run through Aug. 15, 2023. Entry forms are available here. Previous nominees can be re-nominated for their continued work in the community.

For more information, contact NABC Awards Committee Chair Debbie Teter at [email protected]. To watch a video from the 2022 President’s Award winner, click here.