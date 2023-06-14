NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Arizona Woman

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with GEICO and Painter’s Collision Centers, recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Scottsdale, Ariz., resident to provide her independence and the ability to work and take care of her family via the NABC’s Recycled Rides program.

The recipient, Angela Wells, was chosen by the Family Promise of Greater Phoenix. Wells, who received a 2020 Kia Soul, became a mother when her sister passed away and she adopted her two children (ages 7 and 8). Then, she relied on her mother to care for the children while she worked. Sadly, her mother passed away three years ago. Wells moved to Arizona for the support she felt she would find there. After several months, she found that she didn’t have the help she needed with childcare. She lost her job and consequently housing. Family Promise welcomed them into their shelter, and the family successfully completed the program. Family Promise reports that they have been impressed with Wells’ perseverance under some very challenging circumstances. Because her car was repossessed after losing her job, she has been paying high car rental costs to transport her children to school and herself to work. A reliable vehicle will help her maintain the stability and security that she has worked so hard to create. Having this vehicle will mean that she and her family will be relieved of an unsustainable financial burden and will allow them the opportunity to save for a more promising future.

“The team at Painter’s Collision Centers is committed to our community and the partners we work with,” said Jim Huard, owner of Painter’s Collision Centers. “We believe in giving back, and when approached by GEICO and asked if we would be willing to volunteer our time and vendor partnerships to get this vehicle back on the road, we jumped on the opportunity. We were thrilled with the recipient chosen by the NABC. She is very deserving, and it was a true pleasure to gift this vehicle to her and her family. The family was so pleased with the 2020 Kia Soul.”

Added Family Promise of Greater Phoenix Director of Graduate Programs Doni Miller, “The hardship of not having a vehicle in our climate in such a large city is almost impossible.”

“Just want to say thank you all again,” said Wells. “We are so grateful for all that you have done for us. We really appreciate it.”

Additional partners in the presentation include 1-800 Charity Cars; Enterprise; Dent Wizard Smart Repairs; The Wheel King; East Valley Auto Glass; Elitek Vehicle Services; and Big O Tires.

For more information on Recycled Rides, click here.