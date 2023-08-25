NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Buffalo Veteran

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with GEICO and Auto Collision and Glass, recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving female veteran via the NABC’s Recycled Rides program.

The presentation was held at GEICO’s Buffalo, N.Y., office. Veteran’s assistance organization Western New York Heroes selected Kimberly Ziotek, who received a 2019 Chevy Trax. Ziotek is a U.S. Army veteran and served in Kuwait and Iraq from 1997-2004. The single mother with a young daughter had an older vehicle in need of a lot of repairs which cost more than the car was worth. The veteran will now have a safe vehicle for her family and reliable transportation for work.

Recycled Rides is a program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated more than 3,200 vehicles valued at some $46 million.

Additional partners in the presentation included 1-800 Charity Cars and Enterprise.

