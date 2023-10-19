NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Charlotte Veteran

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with Allstate, Maaco Rock Hill and Meineke Car Care Charlotte, recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Charlotte-area veteran via the NABC’s Recycled Rides program.

The presentation was held at Driven Brands headquarters in Charlotte, N.C.

“It is a pleasure to help this U.S. Navy veteran who is working hard to move forward on her journey to independence,” said Dale Ross, program manager for the Recycled Rides program. “This is only possible with the cooperation of our great members like Allstate, Maaco Rock Hill and Driven Brands.”

Janee Bennett, a U.S. Navy veteran, was nominated as the recipient by Veterans Bridge Home. She received a 2017 Toyota Camry that was donated by Allstate and refurbished by Maaco Rock Hill. She served in the U.S. Navy from 2013-2019, with three deployments. She has been dealing with homelessness since she returned home from the Navy, living under less-than-desirable and unsafe conditions. She eventually went into the shelter. Since she has been there, she has secured full-time employment at a local bank and now has her own apartment. The next step in her life journey will be the gift of reliable transportation so that she can continue her road to independence.

“I’m really in shock, it just doesn’t seem real,” said Bennett. “This makes all the difference in getting to work instead of having to take the bus, as well as to medical appointments. I’m working now at a bank and plan to start school while I’m working. I couldn’t do that if I had to take the bus. My whole family is proud of me for the progress I’ve made and for being presented this car today.”

“This is an honor to help another veteran by helping paint and refurbish this car,” said Bill Cappel, owner of Maaco Rock Hill, who is a U.S. Army veteran who served during Vietnam. “We’re proud as a team to donate our time to do this, and hope it helps Ms. Bennett continue on her path.”

Added Matt Cooper, who co-owns Meineke of Charlotte with his brother Castor Cooper, “It always means a lot to our family to give back to veterans. Our father was a veteran, and three of our brothers are serving our country. We always want to do what we can to help a veteran in need, and it was great to meet Ms. Bennett, see the smile on her face and appreciation of the team’s efforts in helping with the mechanical maintenance of her new vehicle.”

Additional partners in the presentation included Cars for Charity, Advanced Remarketing Services, Copart and INA Towing.

For more information on Recycled Rides, click here.