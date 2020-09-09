NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Dallas Veteran

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced that they, along with Farmers Insurance and DFW Collision of Arlington, a Berkshire Hathaway Automotive company, donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Dallas veteran on Aug. 25. The vehicle, part of NABC’s Recycled Rides program, will provide her independence and the ability to work and take care of her family.

The refurbished 2016 Toyota Camry was presented to Zita Foto, a Navy veteran and single mother, at DFW Collision Center in Arlington, Texas, following all state and local safe-distancing and health policies. Foto joined the Navy as a firefighter to follow in her grandfather’s footsteps. Today, she faces challenges getting to work and taking care of her family due to the poor, unreliable condition of her vehicle. The gift of transportation will allow her to work and take care of her twin three-year-old boys.

“Today we were able to show our gratitude to a deserving veteran and thank her for her service by presenting her with a refurbished vehicle,” said Darren Huggins, national collision director for Berkshire Hathaway Automotive. “We thank Farmers Insurance, our team at DFW Collision Center and our other partners for making this possible.”

Additional partners in the NABC Recycled Rides presentation included 1-800 Charity Cars, English Color, 3M, PPG, M2 Towing, Vandergriff Acura, Vandergriff Toyota and Vandergriff Honda.

NABC Recycled Rides is a unique program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated more than 2,500 vehicles valued at more than $36 million.