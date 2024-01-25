NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Denver Veteran

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with Travelers and Caliber Collision, recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Denver-area veteran via the NABC’s Recycled Rides program.

The presentation of a 2019 Subaru Crosstrek to John Banks of Loveland, Colo., was held at Caliber Collision Loveland. Banks was nominated by the Veterans Community Project.

When they were moving to Colorado last year, the Banks’ car was totaled in an accident. Now settled in Loveland, they have been relying on public transportation to commute to work and manage their two children’s school schedules.

“This is a huge blessing,” said Banks said. “It’s like a weight lifted from my shoulders.”

“Since it became a part of NABC’s goal to change and save lives, the NABC Recycled Rides program has presented more than 3,200 vehicles to people in need,” said Deborah Robinson, executive director of the NABC. “The entire collision industry has made this possible.”

Robinson also noted that nearly 75% of recipients have been veterans.

