NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Chicago Mom

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with Travelers and Gerber Collision & Glass, recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Chicago-area recipient via the NABC’s Recycled Rides program. The presentation was held at the CIECA CONNEX Conference in Bloomington, Ill.

The 2014 Dodge Durango was donated by Travelers and refurbished by Gerber Collision & Glass of Oak Lawn, Ill. Honk for Help and Armstrong Towing donated the 130-mile tow to the event.

“I want to thank our partners Travelers and Gerber Collision & Glass both in Oak Lawn and in Bloomington for everything they did to make this car presentation a reality for Michelle,” said Dale Ross, program manager of NABC Recycled Rides. “Also, thanks to the leadership of CIECA for inviting us to present vehicles to deserving recipients at the last four conferences,”

The recipient, Michelle Shaw, received a 2014 Dodge Durango. She is a single mother of two who recently got a divorce. This is her first time on her own, and she works to support her family but did not have a vehicle. She was a backpacking mom who walked wherever she needed to go. Her son is on the basketball team and she found rides so she could be at his games to support him. She is a humble, grateful and deserving recipient, and this vehicle will make life a lot easier for her.

“I’ve been truly blessed and thankful for all the help Family Promise has provided me and now all the wonderful people that were involved in the gift of this car,” said Shaw. “I just want to say thank you from the bottom my heart.”

Added Travelers Claims Regional Vice President Beth Printz, “We are thrilled to be a partner in NABC’s Recycled Rides Program. We have donated over 75 cars since the start of the program, proof that we are committed to the communities where we work and live.”

Additional partners in the presentation included Honk for Help, Armstrong Towing, Otis Automotive, Klean Detail, Servicemaster, Advanced Remarketing Services and Cars for Charity.

