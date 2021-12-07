 NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Orange County Families
News

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Orange County Families

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with Crash Champions, GEICO and Enterprise, donated refurbished vehicles to three deserving Orange County, Calif. recipients in an event called the “Holiday Rideaway.”

Crash Champions gave some Orange County families a holiday to remember by donating vehicles to them so they can take care of their families.

The presentation, which was part of the NABC Recycled Rides program, was recently held at the Crash Champions Brea location. The deserving recipients were selected by Family Promise (Orange County), and the vehicles that were donated included a 2018 Nissan Altima, 2018 Hyundai Sonata and 2017 Hyundai Elantra.

“For those that have been blessed never to have to worry about finding safe and reliable transportation, I’ll tell you, this is a very big deal,” said Merriah Dotson, one of the Recycled Rides recipients. “This tremendous gift will allow us greater work opportunities, more family time and the chance to do many of the everyday activities that most take for granted – from going to the grocery store to running to the pharmacy. We are all incredibly grateful.”

Added Crash Champions CEO Matt Ebert, “We couldn’t be more pleased to partner once again with NABC, GEICO and Enterprise on this wonderful program. The fact that these deserving families are receiving their vehicles in time for the holidays only makes today that much more rewarding. On behalf of the entire Crash Champions team, we wish the recipients and their families smooth roads and easy driving.”

Recycled Rides is a program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated more than 2,750 vehicles valued at more than $38 million.

