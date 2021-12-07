NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Orange County Families

Click Here to Read More

Crash Champions gave some Orange County families a holiday to remember by donating vehicles to them so they can take care of their families.

The presentation, which was part of the NABC Recycled Rides program, was recently held at the Crash Champions Brea location. The deserving recipients were selected by Family Promise (Orange County), and the vehicles that were donated included a 2018 Nissan Altima, 2018 Hyundai Sonata and 2017 Hyundai Elantra.

“For those that have been blessed never to have to worry about finding safe and reliable transportation, I’ll tell you, this is a very big deal,” said Merriah Dotson, one of the Recycled Rides recipients. “This tremendous gift will allow us greater work opportunities, more family time and the chance to do many of the everyday activities that most take for granted – from going to the grocery store to running to the pharmacy. We are all incredibly grateful.”