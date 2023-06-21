NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Florida Resident

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with Allstate and CARSTAR Autobody Resurrection South Lakeland, recently donated a refurbished vehicle via the Recycled Rides program to a deserving Winter Garden, Fla., woman to provide her independence and the ability to work.

The presentation was held at the new CARSTAR Autobody Resurrection South Lakeland in Lakeland, Fla. This is the 13th Recycled Rides vehicle presented by CARSTAR Autobody Resurrection over the years. The deserving recipient were selected by Jobs Partnership.

“The family who owns CARSTAR Autobody Resurrection — Fred Haberl and his daughter, Heather Culleton — have always been committed to giving back to the Lakeland community through many different programs, including NABC Recycled Rides,” said Debby Robinson, executive director of the NABC. “We are so proud to partner with them, along with vehicle donor Allstate, to help Mireille continue her progress toward her nursing degree while working as a certified nursing assistant and going to school.”

The recipient, Mireille Constant, received a refurbished 2013 Honda Accord. She recently graduated from Jobs Partnership’s LifeWorks program. During the 12-week program, Constant has been diligent, humble and hardworking. She is consistently on time for weekly classes, does all her homework and has participated in both in-class and outside events. She always expresses deep gratitude for her life and work content, the coaches and speakers. Working as a nursing assistant, Constant attends classes in addition to attending the classes at Jobs Partnership and is always on time, on task and committed to her path forward. She received the highest recognition for her commitment to the program during graduation and was awarded the Star Student award for participants who have overcome obstacles and were a delight in class. Based on her dedication, tenacity and character, the addition of a reliable vehicle will help propel her life forward.

“This is truly a blessing,” Constant said. “I’m so grateful to everyone who made this possible — Allstate, CARSTAR and my supporters at Jobs Partnership. When you receive this kind of blessing, you want to share it with others.”

Additional partners in the presentation included 1-800 Charity Cars; Auto Glass Now; LKQ; Keystone; AutoNation; PPG; Ben’s Paint Supply; and Arc Towing.

For more information on Recycled Rides, click here.