NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Florida Veteran

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with Hertz and Crash Champions, recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a Tampa-area veteran and Purple Heart recipient via the NABC’s Recycled Rides program.

The presentation was held at Crash Champions in Longwood, Fla. Crash Champions’ technicians donated their time and skills to refurbish the vehicle for the Wounded Warrior Project, who nominated Javier Torres.

Torres, who received a 2021 Chevy Tahoe, is a true American hero and wounded warrior. He selflessly served his country in the U.S. Army 173rd Airborne Brigade from 2004 to 2008. As a Purple Heart recipient, he has demonstrated immense bravery and sacrifice. With five children and a supportive wife, his family’s daily activities were significantly hindered due to a non-functional car that could not accommodate the size of their family. This larger, more spacious Chevy Tahoe will accommodate Torres’ five children comfortably, giving his family the freedom to participate in school activities, medical appointments and community gatherings without restriction. With a dependable vehicle, Torres’ family will regain their mobility and a sense of independence. Despite facing his own challenges, Torres remains actively involved in supporting the community. This vehicle will enable him to continue volunteering at local veteran organizations and helping fellow wounded warriors. A reliable means of transportation will also allow him to explore job opportunities that were previously out of reach.

“We’re honored to present this NABC Recycled Ride vehicle to U.S. Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient Javier Torres and his family,” said Debby Robinson, executive director of the NABC. “Javier has valiantly served his country, and now it’s our opportunity to give back to him. Working with the Wounded Warrior Project, we were able provide him with reliable transportation to care for his family and continue his journey to independence. Thank you to Hertz for donating this vehicle and to Crash Champions for refurbishing it.”

“I am completely overwhelmed,” said Torres. “This is truly life-changing for me and my family. It’s such an amazing vehicle — I can’t believe it. I am very grateful to Hertz, Crash Champions and the NABC. I served my time in the military and people were there to help me, and now I want to pay it forward and help carry other veterans through their challenges.”

Additional partners in the presentation included BAA REPAIR, Inc. Mobile Automotive Repair, Advanced Remarketing Services, Cars for Charity, Tibbitts Towing and Longhouse Solutions, which donated two car seats.

For more information on Recycled Rides, click here.