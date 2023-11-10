 NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Florida Veteran

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Florida Veteran

The NABC, along with Hertz and Crash Champions, recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a Tampa-area veteran and Purple Heart recipient.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with Hertz and Crash Champions, recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a Tampa-area veteran and Purple Heart recipient via the NABC’s Recycled Rides program.

Related Articles

The presentation was held at Crash Champions in Longwood, Fla. Crash Champions’ technicians donated their time and skills to refurbish the vehicle for the Wounded Warrior Project, who nominated Javier Torres.

Torres, who received a 2021 Chevy Tahoe, is a true American hero and wounded warrior. He selflessly served his country in the U.S. Army 173rd Airborne Brigade from 2004 to 2008. As a Purple Heart recipient, he has demonstrated immense bravery and sacrifice. With five children and a supportive wife, his family’s daily activities were significantly hindered due to a non-functional car that could not accommodate the size of their family. This larger, more spacious Chevy Tahoe will accommodate Torres’ five children comfortably, giving his family the freedom to participate in school activities, medical appointments and community gatherings without restriction. With a dependable vehicle, Torres’ family will regain their mobility and a sense of independence. Despite facing his own challenges, Torres remains actively involved in supporting the community. This vehicle will enable him to continue volunteering at local veteran organizations and helping fellow wounded warriors. A reliable means of transportation will also allow him to explore job opportunities that were previously out of reach.

“We’re honored to present this NABC Recycled Ride vehicle to U.S. Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient Javier Torres and his family,” said Debby Robinson, executive director of the NABC. “Javier has valiantly served his country, and now it’s our opportunity to give back to him. Working with the Wounded Warrior Project, we were able provide him with reliable transportation to care for his family and continue his journey to independence. Thank you to Hertz for donating this vehicle and to Crash Champions for refurbishing it.”

“I am completely overwhelmed,” said Torres. “This is truly life-changing for me and my family. It’s such an amazing vehicle — I can’t believe it. I am very grateful to Hertz, Crash Champions and the NABC. I served my time in the military and people were there to help me, and now I want to pay it forward and help carry other veterans through their challenges.”

Additional partners in the presentation included BAA REPAIR, Inc. Mobile Automotive Repair, Advanced Remarketing Services, Cars for Charity, Tibbitts Towing and Longhouse Solutions, which donated two car seats.

For more information on Recycled Rides, click here.

You May Also Like

News

University of the Aftermarket Elects New Chairman, Officers

Veteran aftermarket industry executive Roger McCollum will serve as chairman of the foundation.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) board of trustees has elected its officers for fiscal year 2024. Veteran aftermarket industry executive Roger McCollum will serve as chairman of the foundation.

McCollum replaces outgoing chairman Bob Egan, who has transitioned to the role of chairman emeritus. Chris Pruitt has taken on the role of secretary vacated by McCollum. An official confirmation vote was held on Oct. 28 during the UAF board of trustees meeting in Las Vegas. The approved slate of officers is as follows:

Read Full Article

More News Posts
ASE Offers Webinar for Technicians on Cultivating Integrity

This webinar, which will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 4 p.m. EST, will address some key issues for tomorrow’s technicians.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Car ADAS Solutions Announces New Texas Licensee

Car ADAS Solutions has announced the addition of Smart Vehicle Solutions, a new licensee in Farmers Branch, Texas.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Mitchell Reports Lower Total Loss Rate for Electric Vehicles

Recent claims data debunks perception that EVs are more often declared a total loss following a collision than their ICE counterparts.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
JohnDow Donates Vehicle Fire Blanket to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue

This vehicle fire blanket will provide Las Vegas Fire & Rescue with a method to suppress electric and hybrid vehicle-related fires.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Crash Champions CEO Named Finalist for EY Entrepreneur of Year

This honor follows Ebert’s selection as a winner of the Midwest EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award in June.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
PRT Launches 32 New Products on Complete Strut Assemblies

The new items represent more than 10 million vehicles in new coverage, and come to expand the PRT brand portfolio in the North American aftermarket.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
PRT Releases 15 New Products on Complete Strut Assemblies

The new items come to extend the PRT portfolio in North American Market and represents more than 5 Million vehicles in new coverage.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
PRT Will Present Various Product Lines at AAPEX 2023

Some of the launches apply to new vehicles, and one highlights is the new PRT complete strut assembly for the 2023 Toyota Tacoma.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers