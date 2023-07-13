NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Iraq War Veteran

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with GEICO and GST BOCES, recently presented a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Iraq war veteran to allow her to get to work at the WNY VA and attend college and service dog training as part of the NABC’s Recycled Rides program.

The presentation took place at the GST BOCES Coopers Campus in Painted Post, N.Y. The recipient was selected by WNY Heroes, Inc.

The auto body repair and automotive technology classes at the GST BOCES Coopers campus worked together to repair the 2019 Honda Pilot donated by GEICO. Several local businesses contributed to the project, including WNY Heroes; Williams Honda; Empire Auto Parts; Liquidz Auto Body Supply; Dunning Auto Parts (NAPA); Firestone; Dent Ninja; and BFTP.

Recycled Rides is a program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated more than 3,000 vehicles valued at some $42 million.

For more information on Recycled Rides, click here.