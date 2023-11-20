NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Jackson, Miss., Charity

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with GEICO and Barnett’s Body Shop, recently presented a 2018 Chevy Silverado to Jackson, Miss., charity We Will Go, which provides after-school and summer learning programs for students and groceries for families in need. The vehicle will help them pick up food donations and supplies and deliver services in the community to low-income families and seniors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners was the sponsor of the event, and will also be providing a holiday meal for the community through We Will Go. The vehicle was donated by GEICO, which has donated more than 500 vehicles to the NABC Recycled Rides program. The team at locally owned Barnett’s Body Shop, with six locations in Jackson, Miss., refurbished the vehicle. They have contributed more than 20 NABC Recycled Rides to the local community.

“This is another example of our partnerships, which is a core value of our firm that we can go and serve the communities, organizations and individuals in need,” said Phillip May, market president for Pinnacle Financial Partners and member of the We Will Go board of directors. “We Will Go is a tremendous organization. It is a beautiful truck that the National Auto Body Council, GEICO and Barnett’s Body Shop have come together to provide. This is an important organization for this community serving the people in the greatest need.”

Added We Will Go President David Lancaster, “This is such a generous gift that will allow us to continue our mission of serving their community. Securing food donations for our families and providing services for them requires reliable transportation. Thank you to Pinnacle Financial Partners, GEICO and Barnett’s Body Shop for making this possible, and to the National Auto Body Council for bringing these partners together. When we say ‘We Will Go’, this new vehicle will really make it possible for us to go and serve.”

Additional partners in the presentation include Advanced Remarketing Services and Cars for Charity.

