NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Los Angeles Veteran

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with Allstate and Waters Auto Body, recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Los Angeles veteran via the NABC’s Recycled Rides program.

The deserving recipient was selected by Hollywood Post 43, The American Legion and the presentation was held at this location.

The recipient is Mahogany Zachery, who received a 2020 Honda Accord and has been a member of Hollywood Post 43 for six years and served on several committees and in various volunteer capacities. Zachery recently appealed to the Post due to her extreme need to replace her vehicle. She needed a replacement vehicle to help her get to work, make her routine VA hospital appointments and volunteer at the American Legion Post 43. She is currently an actor who also writes, and she is directly affected by the SAG-AFTRA and WGA writers’ strike, which has had direct consequences on her income and ability to continue working within her field. She is seeking other work but has to decline offers due to the need for reliable transportation.

“Today is probably one of the best days of my life,” said Zachery. “I have had so many issues with transportation and trying to get around. I am so thankful for this car, and it means so much to me.”

Additional partners in the presentation include Advanced Remarketing Services and Cars for Charity.

