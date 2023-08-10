 NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Milwaukee Veteran

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Milwaukee Veteran

The NABC, American Family Insurance and Gerber Collision & Glass recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Milwaukee-area military veteran.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with American Family Insurance and Gerber Collision & Glass, recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a Milwaukee-area military veteran to provide her independence and the ability to work via the NABC’s Recycled Rides program.

The presentation was held at a Milwaukee Brewers home game. The deserving recipient was selected by University of Wisconsin Veterans Services.

The recipient was Air National Guard Senior Airman Abygail Boyle of Madison, Wis., who received a 2017 Toyota Rav 4 which will help her get to school and her military service job. Boyle serves the U.S. as a fire protection engineer and is also certified as a civilian emergency medical technician. She balances attending classes, working as an EMT and serving in the Air National Guard.

“American Family and Gerber have participated together in the NABC Recycled Rides program for more than 10 years,” said Tim Constien, chief claims officer for American Family Insurance. “We’re proud of this partnership that provides safe, reliable vehicles to deserving recipients, including those serving our country like Abby.”

Additional partners in the presentation included Advanced Remarketing Services and Cars for Charity.

For more information on Recycled Rides, click here.

