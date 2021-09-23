NABC Donates Recycled Ride to N.C. Veteran

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with Allstate and Caliber Collision of Matthews, recently presented a refurbished vehicle to a deserving North Carolina veteran via the NABC Recycled Rides program.
The presentation was held on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at the Hilton Charlotte University Place during the Collision Industry Electronic Commerce (CIECA) CONNEX Conference.
Participants in the program included vehicle donor Allstate; collision repair partner Caliber Collision, represented by Ashley Dennison, CIO; Steve Cole of Veterans Bridge Home, which selected the recipient; CIECA members and Executive Director Paul Barry; along with Bill Garoutte, president and CEO of NABC and several NABC board members.
Candice Andrews-Fisher, a U.S. Army veteran, received a 2014 Toyota Rav4. Andrews-Fisher, who served as a specialist in the Army 14th MP Brigade from 2001-2006, was selected for her efforts to regain her independence after being homeless, re-establish stable housing, care for her five children and return to work. The gift of reliable transportation will provide her the ability to continue this path to personal achievement.
“I loved my service in the Army, but since then I’ve had my struggles and been homeless,” said Andrews-Fisher. “I’ve been working hard to keep my life on a better path and take care of my family. This car will allow me to continue my education and work. I can’t wait to take my family for a ride.”
During the presentation, it was announced that the Honorable Vi Lyles, Mayor of Charlotte, proclaimed Sept. 15th as “CIECA and NABC Recycled Rides Day” in Charlotte.
Recycled Rides is a program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated more than 2,750 vehicles valued at more than $36 million.
Additional partners in the Recycled Rides presentation included 1-800 Charity Cars.