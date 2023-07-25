 NABC Donates Recycled Ride to N.Y. Veteran

The NABC, GEICO and Bi-County Auto Body recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Smithtown, N.Y., veteran.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with GEICO and Bi-County Auto Body, recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Smithtown, N.Y., veteran thanks to the NABC’s Recycled Rides program. The presentation was held at Bi-County Auto Body.

The recipient was Denise Crutchfield, who received a 2021 Honda CRV donated by GEICO and refurbished by Bi-County Auto Body. She is a U.S. Army veteran who served from 1980-1990 and was stationed in Germany from 1981-1983. Crutchfield earned an honorable discharge in 1990 and completed her service with the rank of Captain. During her service, she earned the award of an Army Service Ribbon and an Overseas Service Ribbon. She actively participates in Veteran Affairs, VA appointments, community services, food drives, pantry delivery and community fundraising.

Recycled Rides is a program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated more than 3,000 vehicles valued at some $42 million.

Additional partners in the presentation include 1-800 Charity Cars and Enterprise.

For more information on Recycled Rides, click here.

