NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Pittsburgh Veteran

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with GEICO and Body by Cochran, a division of #1 Cochran Automotive Collision Castle Shannon, recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a Pittsburgh-area veteran via the NABC’s Recycled Rides program.

The presentation was held at #1 Cochran Honda Johnstown and the deserving veteran, De’Audric Harris, who was nominated by Veterans Leadership Program, received a 2012 Chrysler 200.

Harris, who served in the U.S. Army from 2013 to 2017, is currently a traveling nurse LPN and needs transportation to get to work. The Veterans Leadership Program helped Harris, who is recently divorced, secure new housing. In his current role, he enjoys giving back to the community by taking care of the elderly population, many of whom also served in the military. The gift of a reliable vehicle will help him continue to help others in the Johnston community.

Additional partners in the presentation include 1-800 Charity Cars, Enterprise, Tri-River Towing, and Toona Automotive Paint and Supplies.

