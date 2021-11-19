NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Ronald McDonald House in Memphis

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with three Tennessee-based companies and Allstate, donated a refurbished vehicle to families staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Memphis, Tenn.

The group presented a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe that was donated by Allstate and refurbished by Carey’s Body Shop for families to use as a courtesy vehicle while their children are being treated at nearby St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The presentation was held at Pinnacle Financial Partners Memphis main office. More than 100 guests gathered for the event, including Pinnacle Financial Partners Chairman Rob McCabe and numerous team members,

Ronald McDonald House Charities Memphis board members and leadership team, NABC Board Chairman Clint Marlow of Allstate, Anthony Natale and Katie Pharr of Nashville-based Nexterra, and NABC President and CEO Bill Garoutte. The leadership and team members of Carey’s Body Shop, based in Memphis, also joined the festivities.

“We are so thankful for our community partners for helping us to better serve our families especially in an ever-changing environment,” said Jill Crocker, executive director for Ronald McDonald House Charities – Memphis. “This gift will alleviate the stress of our families while staying at RMHC-Memphis related to transportation needs and will especially eliminate missed appointments and enhance our grocery program.” The Honorable Lee Harris, Mayor of Shelby Country, recognized the milestone with a proclamation naming Nov. 18 as “Ronald McDonald House Charities and NABC Recycled Rides Day” in Memphis. “A special thank you to our host today, Pinnacle Financial Partners, as well as to our host city, Memphis, and its mayor,” said Garoutte. “What an honor to work with so many great companies and partners to create this special presentation to Ronald McDonald House Charities – Memphis. Many thanks to everyone who contributed to making this possible. We hope that, together, we can help make life easier for families going through treatment for their children here.”

