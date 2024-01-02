 NABC Donates Recycled Ride to SW Florida Veteran

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to SW Florida Veteran

The NABC, GEICO and Daytona Toyota recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a Southwest Florida area U.S. Army veteran.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with GEICO and Daytona Toyota, recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a Southwest Florida area U.S. Army veteran through the NABC’s Recycled Rides program.  

The presentation was held at Daytona Toyota in Florida and the recipient, Quincy Lopez, who was nominated by the Wounded Warrior Project, received a 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe. Lopez is a combat veteran who dedicated nine years to the U.S. Army as a counterintelligence agent and intelligence analyst, earning numerous accolades. Throughout his service, Lopez faced life-threatening injuries, leading to multiple surgeries. Overcoming immense challenges and through determination and resiliency, he became an active athlete. He transitioned to paralympic sports (bobsled/Team USA), track (Team Army/The Valor Games) and wheelchair basketball. His determination extended beyond sports as he pursued degrees in medicine and psychology and became a certified trainer and adaptive trainer, aiding children with disabilities and fellow veterans. Lopez passionately serves his community and helps other veterans through their journey after military service. Getting a refurbished vehicle helps Lopez continue to serve the community and stay active in the adaptive sports world.

“Receiving this vehicle has made a tremendous impact on my quality of life,” said Lopez. “It has enabled me freedom of movement, allowing me to go to the VA often and also given me the privilege of taking my son to school and picking him up. It gives us quality time together and eliminates the worry I feel when he walks alone to school. I am extremely thankful for this vehicle.”

Added NABC Recycled Rides Program Manager Dale Ross, “Thank you to GEICO and Daytona Toyota and all of the members of the NABC that have come together to make this happen. Gifting a vehicle to someone who has worked as hard as Quincy has to overcome his challenges, and who continues to help others, makes it extra special for all of us. He is an extremely deserving veteran, and we are proud to do this for him and his family.”

Additional partners in the presentation included Copart, Cars for Charity, Advanced Remarketing Services and Enterprise.

For more information on Recycled Rides, click here.

