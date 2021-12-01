 NABC Donates Refurbished Vehicles to Orlando Veterans
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

NABC Donates Refurbished Vehicles to Orlando Veterans

on

Repairify Joins Forces with One Guard Inspections

on

ASA Announces Technology and Telematics Podcast Series

on

SUN Collision Adds New Features to Advanced Interactive Wiring Diagrams
Auto Pros on the Road

ADAS and Alignment, Part 2 (VIDEO)

What do calibrations have to do with alignments?

ADAS and Alignment, Part 1 (VIDEO)

Does proper alignment have anything to do with ADAS features?

MORE POST

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

  • Jul 08, 2021

The New Normal: Full Recovery

  • Jul 01, 2021

Customer Service: Raising the Bar

  • Jun 23, 2021

Keeping an Eye on the

  • Jun 03, 2021

Survival Strategies for the Independent

  • Apr 29, 2021

Divide and Conquer: The Insurer’s

  • Apr 13, 2021

Does Your Collision Repair Business

Trending Now

News: Repairify Joins Forces with One Guard Inspections

Video: KECO Highlights Glue Pull Repair System at SEMA (VIDEO)

News: NABC Donates Refurbished Vehicles to Orlando Veterans

Associations: ASA Announces Technology and Telematics Podcast Series

Current Issues

November 2021

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

NABC Donates Refurbished Vehicles to Orlando Veterans

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with GEICO and vehicle repair partner Seminole Toyota, recently donated refurbished vehicles to two deserving Orlando veterans as part of the Recycled Rides program.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The presentation was held at Seminole Toyota, which is part of the Berkshire Hathaway Automotive family of auto dealerships.

“We’re proud to host this special vehicle presentation to two deserving veterans on behalf of Seminole Toyota and Berkshire Hathaway Automotive,” said Darren Huggins, national collision director for Berkshire Hathaway Automotive and immediate past chair of the NABC board of directors. “Thank you to GEICO for making this possible with the donation of cars across the country. And thank you to our team at Seminole Toyota for contributing their time and talents to refurbish these vehicles for these veterans. It’s an honor to give back to those who served our country.”

Advertisement

The event is part of Giving Tuesday, when GEICO, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Pep Boys and 21 collision repair centers across the country partnered to deliver vehicles to over 30 military members in need of reliable transportation through Recycled Rides program.

The two deserving veterans were selected by the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Marine Corps League. They included:

  • Marcus Bellamy, who served in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Navy from 1970-1972, was selected by the Department of Veterans Affairs to receive a 2017 Ford Fusion. Bellamy has battled homelessness and substance abuse issues, but has put himself on a positive path. The gift of reliable transportation will allow him to get a job, as he currently faces a five-hour daily bus ride to job opportunities. It also will allow him to visit his daughter and grandchildren.
  • Jerry Grant, who served in the U.S. Air Force from 1966-1971, was selected by the Marine Corps League to receive a 2017 Toyota Corolla. He is the primary caregiver for his partner and faces challenges getting them to medical appointments without a vehicle. The presentation of a vehicle will allow him to take care of his partner and his own health.

Enterprise Rent-A- Car, in partnership with Pep Boys, is contributing a gift card toward future vehicle service and maintenance costs in partnership with Pep Boys.

Advertisement

Recycled Rides is a program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated more than 2,750 vehicles valued at more than $38 million.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Enterprise Supports WIN, Ranken Technical College

Associations: ASA Announces New Regional Executive Director for Southeast

News: CREF Asks for Vote in LKQ Cares Holiday Fundraiser Program

News: CIF Elects New Trustee from Axalta Coating Systems

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business