NABC Donates Refurbished Vehicles to Orlando Veterans

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with GEICO and vehicle repair partner Seminole Toyota, recently donated refurbished vehicles to two deserving Orlando veterans as part of the Recycled Rides program.

The presentation was held at Seminole Toyota, which is part of the Berkshire Hathaway Automotive family of auto dealerships. “We’re proud to host this special vehicle presentation to two deserving veterans on behalf of Seminole Toyota and Berkshire Hathaway Automotive,” said Darren Huggins, national collision director for Berkshire Hathaway Automotive and immediate past chair of the NABC board of directors. “Thank you to GEICO for making this possible with the donation of cars across the country. And thank you to our team at Seminole Toyota for contributing their time and talents to refurbish these vehicles for these veterans. It’s an honor to give back to those who served our country.”

The event is part of Giving Tuesday, when GEICO, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Pep Boys and 21 collision repair centers across the country partnered to deliver vehicles to over 30 military members in need of reliable transportation through Recycled Rides program. The two deserving veterans were selected by the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Marine Corps League. They included: Marcus Bellamy, who served in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Navy from 1970-1972, was selected by the Department of Veterans Affairs to receive a 2017 Ford Fusion. Bellamy has battled homelessness and substance abuse issues, but has put himself on a positive path. The gift of reliable transportation will allow him to get a job, as he currently faces a five-hour daily bus ride to job opportunities. It also will allow him to visit his daughter and grandchildren.

Jerry Grant, who served in the U.S. Air Force from 1966-1971, was selected by the Marine Corps League to receive a 2017 Toyota Corolla. He is the primary caregiver for his partner and faces challenges getting them to medical appointments without a vehicle. The presentation of a vehicle will allow him to take care of his partner and his own health. Enterprise Rent-A- Car, in partnership with Pep Boys, is contributing a gift card toward future vehicle service and maintenance costs in partnership with Pep Boys.

