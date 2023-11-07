NABC Elects New Board Members

At the 2023 National Auto Body Council annual meeting, the NABC held its board elections at the Liberace Garage at the Hollywood Car Museum for the upcoming year. In addition to re-electing four members whose terms were expiring, it also welcomed three new members to the board.

Active members in attendance at the in-person and virtual NABC annual meeting had an opportunity to vote on the board members to guide the organization forward over the next three years.

Newly elected board members include:

Shirin Hezar, strategic accounts director, Caliber Collision

Sabrina Thring, brand president, Collision Group, Driven Brands

Tom Wolf, director of strategic accounts, USCA, for PPG

Board members Gerry Poirier, Katie Pharr, Paul Williams and Ben Clymer, Jr. were re-elected to their positions on the board.

The 2023 – 2024 NABC Board of Directors includes:

Alan Scrimager, Senior Lending Officer, Pinnacle Financial Partners

Ben Clymer, Jr., CEO, Ben Clymer’s The Body Shop

Clint Marlow, Director – Claims Innovation and Customer Experience, Allstate Insurance

Jennifer Hubbard, Strategic Solutions Advisor, CCC Intelligent Solutions

Don Porter, Internal Business/Industry Consultant, United Recyclers Group

Darren Huggins, National Collision Center Director, Berkshire Hathaway Automotive

Doug Schlueter, Principal, MSO Business Development, I-CAR

Gene Lopez, Director of Development and Training, Seidner’s Collision Centers

Gerry Poirier, Automotive Industry Consultant, Vector Squared LLC

Katie Pharr, AVP, Nexterra

Kevin Creegan, Easter Regional Manager, DeVilbiss Automotive Refinish

Kristle Bollans, Director of Replacement Accounts, Hertz Corporation

Matt Immerfall, Executive Chairman, All Star Auto Lights

Paul Williams, VP of Business Development, Honk for Help

Scott Sampley, Vice President of the Replacement & Leisure Division, Enterprise Mobility

Roy Schnepper, President, Butler’s Collision

Kyle Medeiros, Business Solutions Manager, Enterprise Mobility

Justin Clark, Senior Director of Sales – US, LKQ

Shirin Hezar, Strategic Accounts Director, Caliber Collision

Sabrina Thring, Brand President, Collision Group, Driven Brands

Tom Wolf, Director of Strategic Accounts, USCA, for PPG

There are several NABC board of directors members who are seated based on their past service as board presidents/chairs:

George Avery, NABC F.R.E.E. program manager, NABC president 2009/2010

Stacy Bartnik, industry relations manager, Transportation Technologies, Intertek, NABC president 2011/2012

The NABC executive committee elected new roles for several board members on the committee, including:

Scott Sampley – Chairman

Darren Huggins – Vice-Chair of Industry Involvement

Kristle Bollans – Vice-Chair of Community Involvement

Jennifer Hubbard – Secretary

Katy Pharr – Treasurer

Gene Lopez – Director-at-Large

Clint Marlow – Immediate Past Chair

“We are excited to welcome Shirin Hezar, Sabrina Thring and Tom Wolf to our NABC board of directors,” said Debby Robinson, executive director of the NABC. “We look forward to working with our volunteer board members — both new and returning — to continue to build positive awareness for our NABC members and enhance the foundation of the wonderful institution of the National Auto Body Council. Also, we humbly thank outgoing board members Keith Eagan, Brian Newberry and Brian Driehorst for their years of service as they complete their terms of service on the NABC board.”

For more information, visit NationalautoBodyCouncil.org.