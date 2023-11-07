 NABC Elects New Board Members

NABC Elects New Board Members

Newly elected board members include Shirin Hezar of Caliber Collision, Sabrina Thring of Driven Brands and Tom Wolf of PPG.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

At the 2023 National Auto Body Council annual meeting, the NABC held its board elections at the Liberace Garage at the Hollywood Car Museum for the upcoming year. In addition to re-electing four members whose terms were expiring, it also welcomed three new members to the board.

Active members in attendance at the in-person and virtual NABC annual meeting had an opportunity to vote on the board members to guide the organization forward over the next three years.

Newly elected board members include:

  • Shirin Hezar, strategic accounts director, Caliber Collision
  • Sabrina Thring, brand president, Collision Group, Driven Brands
  • Tom Wolf, director of strategic accounts, USCA, for PPG

Board members Gerry Poirier, Katie Pharr, Paul Williams and Ben Clymer, Jr. were re-elected to their positions on the board.

The 2023 – 2024 NABC Board of Directors includes:

  • Alan Scrimager, Senior Lending Officer, Pinnacle Financial Partners
  • Ben Clymer, Jr., CEO, Ben Clymer’s The Body Shop
  • Clint Marlow, Director – Claims Innovation and Customer Experience, Allstate Insurance
  • Jennifer Hubbard, Strategic Solutions Advisor, CCC Intelligent Solutions
  • Don Porter, Internal Business/Industry Consultant, United Recyclers Group
  • Darren Huggins, National Collision Center Director, Berkshire Hathaway Automotive
  • Doug Schlueter, Principal, MSO Business Development, I-CAR
  • Gene Lopez, Director of Development and Training, Seidner’s Collision Centers
  • Gerry Poirier, Automotive Industry Consultant, Vector Squared LLC
  • Katie Pharr, AVP, Nexterra
  • Kevin Creegan, Easter Regional Manager, DeVilbiss Automotive Refinish
  • Kristle Bollans, Director of Replacement Accounts, Hertz Corporation
  • Matt Immerfall, Executive Chairman, All Star Auto Lights
  • Paul Williams, VP of Business Development, Honk for Help
  • Scott Sampley, Vice President of the Replacement & Leisure Division, Enterprise Mobility
  • Roy Schnepper, President, Butler’s Collision
  • Kyle Medeiros, Business Solutions Manager, Enterprise Mobility
  • Justin Clark, Senior Director of Sales – US, LKQ
  • Shirin Hezar, Strategic Accounts Director, Caliber Collision
  • Sabrina Thring, Brand President, Collision Group, Driven Brands
  • Tom Wolf, Director of Strategic Accounts, USCA, for PPG

There are several NABC board of directors members who are seated based on their past service as board presidents/chairs:

  • George Avery, NABC F.R.E.E. program manager, NABC president 2009/2010
  • Stacy Bartnik, industry relations manager, Transportation Technologies, Intertek, NABC president 2011/2012

The NABC executive committee elected new roles for several board members on the committee, including:

  • Scott Sampley – Chairman
  • Darren Huggins – Vice-Chair of Industry Involvement
  • Kristle Bollans – Vice-Chair of Community Involvement
  • Jennifer Hubbard – Secretary
  • Katy Pharr – Treasurer
  • Gene Lopez – Director-at-Large
  • Clint Marlow – Immediate Past Chair

“We are excited to welcome Shirin Hezar, Sabrina Thring and Tom Wolf to our NABC board of directors,” said Debby Robinson, executive director of the NABC. “We look forward to working with our volunteer board members — both new and returning — to continue to build positive awareness for our NABC members and enhance the foundation of the wonderful institution of the National Auto Body Council. Also, we humbly thank outgoing board members Keith Eagan, Brian Newberry and Brian Driehorst for their years of service as they complete their terms of service on the NABC board.”

For more information, visit NationalautoBodyCouncil.org.

