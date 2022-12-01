 NABC, Gerber Donate Recycled Ride to Wisconsin Resident
NABC, Gerber Donate Recycled Ride to Wisconsin Resident

ADAS and Glass: A New Twist

ADAS has made choosing between OEM and aftermarket glass an interesting discussion.

What's New at Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions?

What does All Star Auto Parts' acquisition of Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions mean?

News

NABC, Gerber Donate Recycled Ride to Wisconsin Resident

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with Gerber Collision & Glass and Allstate, recently presented a refurbished vehicle to a deserving local Sun Prairie, Wis., resident via the NABC’s Recycled Rides program to provide them independence and the ability to work.

Simmie “Bud” Bryant in his 2021 Kia K-5

The presentation was held at Sunshine Place in Sun Prairie. Allstate donated a 2021 Kia K-5, which was refurbished by the repair professionals at Gerber Collision & Glass of Sun Prairie. The Bank of Sun Prairie was a sponsor of the event.

Local charity Sunshine Place selected the worthy recipient, Simmie “Bud” Bryant, a longtime employee who handles a variety of handyman services for the charity, including snow removal to indoor and outdoor cleaning to maintaining all aspects of the buildings.  A car of his own will not only allow Bryant opportunities to improve his life, but he will also be able to enjoy being a grandpa in person to his grandkids. This vehicle will allow him the opportunity to move to safe housing, which has not been an option since it would take him farther away from work where he would need his own transportation.

“Bud is someone we depend on to keep Sunshine Place looking good,” said Ann Maastricht, executive director for The Sunshine Place. “He has always been willing to do whatever is asked of him, including working nights and weekends, particularly when it comes to snow removal. Being able to work with Allstate, Gerber Collision, Bank of Sun Prairie and the National Auto Body Council to make all it possible to present him with a vehicle is incredible. He gives so much, and we are honored to be able to give back to him.”

Recycled Rides is a program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated more than 3,000 vehicles valued at some $42 million.

