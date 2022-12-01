NABC, Gerber Donate Recycled Ride to Wisconsin Resident

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with Gerber Collision & Glass and Allstate, recently presented a refurbished vehicle to a deserving local Sun Prairie, Wis., resident via the NABC’s Recycled Rides program to provide them independence and the ability to work.

Simmie “Bud” Bryant in his 2021 Kia K-5

The presentation was held at Sunshine Place in Sun Prairie. Allstate donated a 2021 Kia K-5, which was refurbished by the repair professionals at Gerber Collision & Glass of Sun Prairie. The Bank of Sun Prairie was a sponsor of the event.

Local charity Sunshine Place selected the worthy recipient, Simmie “Bud” Bryant, a longtime employee who handles a variety of handyman services for the charity, including snow removal to indoor and outdoor cleaning to maintaining all aspects of the buildings. A car of his own will not only allow Bryant opportunities to improve his life, but he will also be able to enjoy being a grandpa in person to his grandkids. This vehicle will allow him the opportunity to move to safe housing, which has not been an option since it would take him farther away from work where he would need his own transportation.